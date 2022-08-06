EPL: Jesse Marsch insists his touchline bust-up with Bruno Lage was ‘nothing really’

Jesse Marsch moved quickly to cool his furious sideline with Wolves coach Bruno Lage after Leeds had a 2-1 winner in the Premier League game at Elland Road.

“It was nothing,” Marsch insisted. ‘After that I spoke briefly with Bruno Lage. I have a lot of respect for him and the way his team plays.”

But in the heat of the moment, it didn’t look like it.

Marsch was very animated during an exchange with Lage after the final whistle, and the two coaches seemed to be yelling at each other as they walked through the tunnel.

Despite the feud, it was a successful day for Marsch and Leeds as they fought back from behind to take a 2-1 win and three points.

Wolves went through with a sixth-minute goal from Daniel Podence. Rodrigo equalized for the hosts and an own goal from Rayan Ait-Nouri gave Leeds the win.

Marsch was especially happy with debutants Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson and Marc Roca.

“Everyone sees that they fit very well,” said the Leeds coach. “Marc Roca, when he played in Germany, he learned a lot from the principles that we do here with my team.

“The work has been very good in the pre-season and we are adapting well to the way I would like to see you play and at times like this you need validation.

“If you play a good game, but you don’t get points, it can still be an important learning moment, but it’s not as positive feedback as when you win.

“For our fans, we didn’t win many games at Elland Road last season, so to get off to a good start, with a good performance and three points to start our season, we will undoubtedly help.”

Leeds will travel to Southampton next weekend to build on its winning start.