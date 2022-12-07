Enjoying the Qatar World Cup? Here is the reality hiding in plain sight

Sign up for free Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox Sign up for Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter

lIt’s a description that was almost overlooked at the time, but one that Qatar capitalized on very much and that should be mentioned every day of this World Cup.

“Concerts and reports in Qatar show that racial and ethnic stereotypes exist in both the public and private spheres, according to which, for example, Sub-Saharan African men are considered unhygienic and Sub-Saharan African women are considered sexually available . , and certain South Asian nationalities are believed to be unintelligent. The Special Rapporteur received credible reports that, on the other hand, North Americans, Europeans and Australians are viewed as superior, and white people in general are believed to be inherently competent in various contexts, such as hiring and promotion decisions.

This all comes from the report of Professor Tendayi Achiume, the UN Special Rapporteur on contemporary forms of racism.It is a respected authority as you can find in this field.

Her work was so sensitive to the Qatari state that a week after her preliminary findings came out, they canceled a visit scheduled by the UN Special Rapporteur on slavery.

The reference to this is meant to reflect another contradiction of this World Cup. The issue of migrant workers was one of the most dominant controversies leading up to it and still stares people straight in the face, but the actual reality is rarely mentioned again halfway through the tournament.

That in itself is important and points to the processes in which all this has been normalised.

That is why FairSquare has had a video made about this subject calling migrant workers “The Invisibles”.. One only has to look at the recent push – much of it completely innocent, if somewhat naive, of course – to describe how wonderful this has all been; what a great experience people have.

The independent has seen more than one instance of someone marveling at how nice “the locals” are, only for that local to be a migrant worker. It cannot be stressed enough that these workers are denied the most basic rights of the local population – such as the ability to change jobs – and they can hardly ever be citizens of the country.

And, of course, it’s their job to be nice. More than being nice. Any form of dissenting opinion or attitude will not be tolerated. Migrant workers are regularly abused. One case witnessed a man in a 4×4 attempting to enter a hotel gym for which he did not have the proper pass, but then threatened to report the employee for refusal of entry, taking his photo as a form of leverage.

This is the culture that grew out of the system. This is the culture that spawned one of the more disturbing experiences in Doha, but one you experience a lot. These are migrant workers who are submissively attentive to the smallest things, out of obvious fear of not fulfilling their duties. Otherwise, they clearly run the risk of disapproval.

England met migrant workers before the start of the World Cup (AFP via Getty Images)

The blunt truth is that it just shouldn’t be normal for a human being to behave like this. It’s humiliating. It goes beyond “hospitality”. It’s strange and dirty, like being met by a lower class.

And yet it all becomes so normalized, such an intrinsic but invisible part of the ‘experience’.

There are times when it’s hard not to think that elements of America’s Deep South must have looked like this during slavery. It is an underclass of people that is overlooked, but at the same time taken for granted, yet supports absolutely everything in this state. The place couldn’t work without them. For this they receive the opposite of gratitude.

Nor can it be stressed enough how this is all based on “structural racial discrimination” and “a quasi-caste system based on national origin”. That is according to Professor Achiume and is repeated by various human rights groups, but also by the workers themselves.

This was told by a Ghanaian who worked at this World Cup The independent: “Everyone is judged by their passport – and Africans are in the bottom category.”

This is partly why it will always be a “great experience” for relatively wealthy Westerners, especially if they just spend it in the West Bay or expensive suburbs, and why it’s completely irrelevant.

You only need to talk to one of the workers you meet everywhere every day to get a sense of a world that simply shouldn’t exist in 2022, and especially not one that should reward a World Cup.

Migrant workers watch the World Cup match between Spain and Germany on the outskirts of Doha (AFP via Getty Images)

It’s there when you leave for work in the morning, and there’s a security guard to wave you goodbye, but he’s still in the same spot to wave you in when you come back over eight hours later. It’s there when another worker tells you that he shares a small bedroom with four other people and considers himself lucky because some of his countrymen live with 12.

“My wages are paid late every month because it comes through three layers of people and they all get a discount,” says the Ghanaian worker The independent. “Wages are also going down, even though Qatar clearly has enough money to pay.”

Everyone will have their story, all driven by a form of desperation, all so shamefully different from the luxury of the West Bay.

And this should not be forgotten, it is one of the states in the Gulf where the situation has improved very marginally. It remains much worse in those footballer and holiday hotspots of Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Many of the same workers will, of course, tell Westerners that they love Qatar and point out that wages are much better than at home, allowing them to provide for their families.

However, there are two important parts. One is, of course, they’re going to say that since many have a genuine fear of surveillance and human rights investigators say that in many cases it takes months to build trust. Another is that this is still just grassroots exploitation, global inequality pushed to the extreme as the wealthiest benefit from the most desperate.

The World Cup should not make it easier.

Naturally, this raises the huge question of whether FIFA will match their prize money with a compensation fund, as a coalition of human rights organizations have requested as part of the Pay Up Fifa campaign. There is still public silence

(Getty Images)

FIFA would instead point to the fact that a compensation claims system is already in place, that it has paid $350 million to workers since 2018, and that the old fund will support the establishment of a post-tournament labor excellence center – funded by a percentage of the commercial revenue generated by the contest.

The human rights organizations believe that these solutions are not really compensation programs as they “simply give back to workers what was theirs in the first place: recruitment costs and wages”.

The feeling remains that the governing body is not making sufficient use of the enormous influence of football here. The line is still that “an opportunity is lost”.

There remains the belief that FIFA did nothing about the compensation out of unwillingness to annoy Qatar. Such a fund would implicitly mean that the host country has a greater responsibility here than it has publicly accepted.

While such discussions continue, it is the migrant workers who are making this World Cup actually run.

They keep the show going, inherent in everything, but invisible.