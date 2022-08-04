Endogenous ceramide phosphoethanolamine modulates circadian rhythm and longevity in Drosophila

Schematic model of aberrant transynaptic glutamate signaling under glia-specific cpes knockdown compared to control condition. Credit: IGDB



The circadian clock carries rhythmic patterns in behavioral and physiological processes to temporarily coordinate systemic metabolism with the rising and setting of the sun. In previous human studies, sphingomyelins (SMs) showed strong rhythmicity on an individual basis. However, the mechanistic link between SM and circadian regulation remains unclear.

In a recent study published in Natural Science ReviewProf. Shui Guanghou’s team from the Institute of Genetics and Developmental Biology (IGDB) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences presented new findings regarding how endogenous ceramide-phosphoethanolamine modulates circadian rhythm and lifespan via neural-glial coupling in Drosophila .

The researchers investigated whether ceramide-phosphoethanolamine (CPE, structural analog of SM) influences the maintenance of the circadian clock by using the CRISPR/Cas9 technology to construct different mutants of genes involved in the biosynthesis and metabolism of CPE in Drosophila.

They confirmed that CPE was essential for maintaining circadian rhythm and that CPE deficiency can lead to arrhythmias and shorten lifespan, while increasing CPE or SM restored rhythm and significantly extended Drosophila lifespan. Multi-omics analyzes revealed that the reduction in CPE led to abnormal glial glutamate signaling and disruption of circadian rhythms in Drosophila.

These findings demonstrate that CPE or SM production in astrocyte-like glia (ALG) modulates circadian rhythm in locomotor activity and lifespan in Drosophila. It would be very interesting and valuable to further investigate whether maintaining levels of CPE or SM in ALG could extend the lifespan of mice or primates.

More information:

Xiupeng Chen et al, Endogenous ceramide-phosphoethanolamine modulates circadian rhythm via neural-glial coupling in Drosophila, National Scientific Review (2022). Xiupeng Chen et al, Endogenous ceramide-phosphoethanolamine modulates circadian rhythm via neural-glial coupling in Drosophila,(2022). DOI: 10.1093/nsr/nwac148

Provided by the Chinese Academy of Sciences





