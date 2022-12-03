Em Rusciano shows off a shocking hair transformation

<!–

Em Rusciano has unveiled a gorgeous new hairstyle, letting her dark brown locks fall for a ‘bronde’ look.

The Australian comedian, 43, took to Instagram on Friday to reveal her pretty new look with Old Hollywood-style curls and swirls of volume.

“I would like to thank Helen Ciccone’s transformative powers. I’m a bronde now it’s true,” she wrote on Instagram, tagging Hair by Ciccone in Melbourne.

Em shared a before and after photo revealing how her hair went from a straightened brunette to a voluminous, lightened look with curls in her bangs and all over the back

Em shared a before and after photo revealing how her hair went from a straightened brunette to a voluminous, lightened look with curls in her bangs and all over the back.

The star’s post was quickly flooded with support calling her “gorgeous” and “absolute perfection.”

It comes after the media personality said she was “proud to be neurodivergent” and now has a better understanding of her past behavior in an episode of emsolation podcast last month.

The 43-year-old reintroduced herself to her listeners, saying, “My name is Em Rusciano, I’m a writer, a singer, a stand-up comedian, a podcaster, a maximalist power queen.”

She added, “I’m also autistic and I have ADHD!”

She proudly showed off the glamorous new look in a series of photos and videos

Em explained that she had just received her official autism diagnosis, having previously diagnosed herself with the condition.

While she wasn’t sure whether or not she wanted an official diagnosis from a doctor, she ultimately decided it was in her best interest to do so.

“I think mostly with my brain, I need rules and if someone who is smarter than me and better than me at this subject judges me for hours and says, ‘Yeah, you’re autistic,’ then I have to accept that.”

Em said she now had a diagnosis, that she had to “consider” herself and her past behavior.

“I need to stop using really negative language and negative narratives that I’ve built around certain behaviors that I thought were because I have flaws and I’m a person when in fact I’m an autistic person,” she said. explained.

“And even saying that out loud makes me emotional and I’m really proud of being neurodivergent, but I think again it’s that sadness of going back forensic to all those times when my autism has made it pretty hard, not only for myself but also for other people.

“And I really couldn’t help it, but I’ve carried a lot of guilt with me ever since, so that’s why the diagnosis was important to me.”