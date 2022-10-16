Disgruntled resident’s petty revenge cost rude neighbor $100,000

Neighbor had to destroy illegal building, at a cost of an estimated $100,000

A rude resident who parked nine cars on their street was made to pay a hefty price for their misdeeds after a petty neighbor retaliated.

The poster, believed to be from the US, was unveiled on… reddit that they had become increasingly dissatisfied with their neighbors, who had nine cars and parked none in their driveways, preferring to put them on the street and take up space from other residents.

Wanting to punish the offender, they retaliated by tipping the local government about illegal construction on their property after noticing that the neighbor had built a second unit on their property in record time.

They revealed that the tip cost the neighbor $100,000 after the local government demanded they demolish the unit, which had been built without the necessary permit.

Readers on Reddit loved the story of petty revenge and suggested that the author of the post should have the neighbors’ cars towed.

The disgruntled resident explained that there was an ordinance prohibiting parking on the street for more than 48 hours.

‘My neighbors have a total of 9 cars on the street. They always park two of those cars in front of my house and don’t move them all week.

“We have an arrangement where we live that you can’t leave your car in the same place for more than 48 hours.”

They added that the problem could have been easily avoided, based on the neighbor’s ability to park four cars in their driveway.

The neighbor explained that the rude resident hadn’t parked any cars in their driveway as they thought it looked tacky?

“They told me they don’t like leaving their driveways with cars because it looks sticky,” they revealed, adding that the neighbors didn’t use most of the cars they parked on the street.

“They just use them to secure parking spaces for themselves.”

The repeated bad behavior motivated the disgruntled resident to retaliate, and last year an occasion emerged.

“In 2021 I noticed they were building a second unit at the back of their main building. I’ve found they completed the house in less than a month,” they said.

“This raised some red flags as it takes 2-3 months with city inspections taking the most time.

People on Reddit were overjoyed with this petty revenge story and came up with other ways to annoy the rude neighbor

The resident tipped off the city council that illegal housing construction work may be being carried out without a permit on their street.

“I didn’t think much about it until a year later,” they said, adding, “Last week I noticed my neighbors were tearing down their second unit.”

“We were told that a city inspector was there to make sure everything was torn down. Based on the materials and labor they put into their second device, I’ve cost them over $100,000,” they revealed.

Readers on Reddit raved about this little revenge story.

“Wow, who would spend that much money and not get it allowed,” said one.

And some said the disgruntled resident should have also tipped their council over their neighbors’ cars so they would be towed.

“If you have a 48 hour parking rule, have those cars towed,” wrote another.

“You have to give their cars some shade. Plant a few mulberries as close to the curb as possible. They grow fast and the berries make a real mess, not to mention the birds stopping to eat those berries,” said one.