Diddy reveals FIRST PHOTOS of his newborn daughter Love’s face

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs posted the first Instagram snaps of his precious newborn daughter Love’s face on Tuesday.

Love was born in October, but Diddy, 53, waited until earlier this month to surprise her fans by announcing her arrival.

Now, two days after the baby girl made her Instagram debut on Christmas Day, Diddy treated his 19.4 million followers to a couple of heartwarming photos of their little girl.

One of the images showed Love curled up in a car seat, while the other showed the baby sleeping peacefully in his father’s arms.

Love first appeared on Diddy’s Instagram in a family group photo featuring the music star with the six youngest of their seven children.

His sons Quincy, 31, and Christian, 24, as well as daughters Chance, D’Lila Star and Jessie James, 16, all wore matching pajamas with him.

‘Merry Christmas from my family to yours!’ Diddy wrote in the caption, adding a Christmassy message that doubled as the name of her new baby: “LOVE.”

Diddy surprised fans with the birth announcement this month, having previously managed to prevent news from leaking that he even had a baby on the way.

Baby Love’s mother is a 28-year-old cybersecurity specialist named Dana Tran, according to a birth certificate obtained by TMZ.

Born Sean John Combs, Diddy changed his name to Sean Love Combs, thus his new baby boy, whose full name is Love Sean Combs, is named after him.

At the time of birth and to this day, Diddy has been enjoying an open relationship with busty 28-year-old rapper Yung Miami.

Diddy’s oldest biological child is a 28-year-old son named Justin, whom he shares with Misa Hylton, a hairstylist who has worked for names like Mary J. Blige and Lil’ Kim.

Justin didn’t appear in the photos Diddy posted on Christmas Day, but the other children he raised were present.

Diddy shared four of his children with his ex Kim Porter, whom he dated on and off for 13 years and who died four years ago of lobar pneumonia.

While with Kim, Diddy adopted her son Quincy, whose biological father is singer Al B. Sure! and named after Quincy Jones.

Over the course of their on-off romance, Diddy and Kim had three biological children: Christian and his twins Jessie and D’Lila.

The same year that Jessie and D’Lila were born, Diddy fathered Chance with another woman named Sarah Chapman.

Diddy got excited about fatherhood in a teen fashion interview a couple of years ago, effervescent: ‘I don’t know if the happiness and joy I feel can really be explained in words. Any other answer would be false, I am definitely in over my head.’

He added: “It’s like I’m going through the ultimate mid-life crisis as a single dad raising three teenagers, but it’s love and nothing more.”

Hitmaker Bump, Bump, Bump added: “I really feel like this is God’s way of making me the best human I can become, it’s changed my life.”