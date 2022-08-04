Democrat Rep. Carolyn Maloney APOLOGIZES to Biden for saying he won’t run in 2024

Democrat Rep. Carolyn Maloney apologized to President Joe Biden on Thursday in an awkward CNN interview after the longtime New York legislator said Biden would not be re-elected in 2024.

It’s the second time Maloney has been forced to back down over her apparent gaffe, which occurred during a Tuesday night debate ahead of the hotly contested Democratic primary in New York’s 12th congressional district.

Maloney was asked several times about her comments during the tense Thursday morning interview, each time with an increasingly annoyed response. She pledged Thursday morning to support the president’s re-election bid for 2024, but doubted the campaign would succeed.

‘Mr. Chairman, my apologies. I want you to run. I happen to think you won’t run, but if you run or if you run, I’ll be there 100 percent,” Maloney said near the end of her appearance on CNN’s New Day.

‘You are a great chairman. And thank you for all you’ve done for my state, and all the states and all the cities in America. Thank you, Mr. President.’

Newly redrawn district lines in the Empire State have placed Maloney in direct competition with fellow Democrat Jerry Nadler.

For decades, the couple worked hand in hand with Maloney representing much of Manhattan’s Upper East Side as well as parts of Queens and Brooklyn, while Nadler ran much of the West Side.

Representative Carolyn Maloney was forced to step back several times after saying she didn’t believe Joe Biden would run for president again in 2024

The new 12th congressional district they’re competing for includes 61 percent of Maloney’s old seat and 39 percent of Nadler’s current 10th congressional district, according to Daily Kos.

That means House Democrats are guaranteed to lose one of their most senior leaders in either the oversight committee chairman Maloney or the Judiciary Committee chairman Nadler.

During a lightning-fast round of their Tuesday debate, lawmakers along with challenger Suraj Patel were asked whether Biden should rejoin in 2024.

Patel was quick to reply in the affirmative, while Nadler made a squirming statement that it was “too early to say” and that it “doesn’t serve the Democratic Party’s purpose” to answer the question ahead of the November midterm races.

Maloney replied, “I don’t believe he’s running for reelection.”

Republicans immediately took to the music video, and Biden’s critics insisted it was no accident that a seasoned political veteran would cast doubt on her party leader’s future.

The New York Democrat posted on Twitter the following day that she “will absolutely support President Biden if he decides to run for re-election” and insisted that she was focused on November’s general race and her upcoming primary on August 23.

She first made the comment during a debate in her hotly contested Democratic primary for New York’s 12th congressional district.

On CNN Thursday, Maloney praised Biden when she was first asked about the debate report.

“First of all, I think we owe a huge debt of gratitude to President Biden, who saved the country by taking on former President Trump,” the congressman said.

“I think he did an incredible job of giving us a record to advance in the ’22 election. Let’s finish the 2o22 election before we get to ’24’.

When asked more directly why she thought Biden wouldn’t participate, Maloney insisted it was a “personal belief” — rather than any information she may have as a senior member of the president’s own party.

She added: “I will support him if he flees, and it is entirely his decision.”

“Why do you have that personal conviction?” CNN host Brianna Keilar insisted.

Maloney snorts: ‘Well, we’re all entitled to our own information and our own beliefs. But I will support him if he becomes president. He’s already been an excellent president.”

Several Democrats have declined to back Biden for a second term in recent months

It comes after several other prominent Democrats are reluctant to show their support for Biden’s reelection bid.

Moderate Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia hesitated when asked if he supported the president during an interview on NBC’s Meet The Press last Sunday.

“I’m not getting into 2022 or 2024,” Manchin said as he pushed the Senate Democrats’ new bill of $740 billion for climate change and deficit-reducing spending.

And in June, Progressive Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez declined to commit to a Biden 2024 campaign during a CNN interview, saying, “I think if the president has a vision, that’s something we definitely all want to entertain.” and investigate when the time is right.’

Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota expressed the strongest opposition yet from a House Democrat in a radio interview on WCCO’s The Chad Hartman Show last week that he didn’t want Biden to flee.

“I think the country would be well served by a new generation of compelling, well-prepared, dynamic Democrats to act.” Phillips had said.