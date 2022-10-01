Declan Donnelly gives a thumbs-up while watching Fulham take on Newcastle United

Declan Donnelly appeared in good spirits as he saw Fulham face Newcastle United at Craven Cottage stadium on Saturday after returning from South Africa.

The TV presenter, 47, looked smart in a black blazer, teamed with a black t-shirt, as he watched from the stands as Newcastle beat Fulham 4-1.

He flashed his dazzling white smile and raised his thumb as he entered the stadium with a Fulham cord around his neck.

The two Premier League teams are currently in the top half of the table and Dec is hoping his team Fulham can take another win.

It comes after Dec returned to the UK with his co-host Ant McPartlin after filming the brand new all-star version of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! was filmed in South Africa.

The stand-alone show will run alongside the usual ITV annual program – returning to the Australian jungle this year after two years in Wales – and is likely to air next summer.

Channel bosses have signed up Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly to host the show, and legendary past contestants will compete and participate in trials while living at the camp.

A source told MailOnline: ‘The team behind I’m A Celebrity is making a brand new spin-off of the hit series featuring the best-loved, favorite camp mates from previous years.

“The camp mates will do trials and live in the camp environment, but with fresh and exciting new twists, and they will have a hand in their own destiny through a series of internal voices and challenges.

Earlier this week, Ant and Dec wrote on Twitter: ‘South Africaaaaaa! That’s right, we’re filming a very special version of I’m A Celebrity in South Africa that will be on your television in 2023’

“The new edition is likely to air in 2023, but before that, viewers can enjoy the show’s highly anticipated return to Australia in November.”

The spin-off will not have any form of public voting like in other series.

It is thought that the new spin-off will be a slightly shorter format of two weeks instead of the usual three.

The new pre-recorded show will either air in November or be withheld from airing early 2023.

The main reality show returns to the Australian jungle for the first time in three years after it was held at Gwrych Castle in North Wales due to travel restrictions due to the pandemic.