Danielle Easey murder: Mother was sent messages asking for money: Killingworth creek Central Coast

As her plastic-wrapped body lay in a creek, Danielle Easey appeared to ask her mother over Facebook for $50, a jury has heard.

This request followed a series of messages allegedly claiming Ms Easey was in Sydney and that “everything was fine”.

But a NSW Supreme Court jury was told on Wednesday that the author was Carol McHenry, who is accused, along with Justin Kent Dilosa, of murdering the 29-year-old Central Coast woman at McHenry’s Narara home on August 17, 2019.

Ms Easey’s decomposing body was found two weeks later in a stream near the M1 motorway at Killingworth.

Central Coast woman Danielle Easey (pictured right) was found dead in a creek near the M1 motorway at Killingworth, NSW, in August 2019

McHenry and Dilosa point the finger at each other, claiming that the other attacked and fatally wounded Mrs. Easey.

The Crown says the pair worked together to cause, at the very least, really serious harm.

The NSW Supreme Court trial is expected to hear that after the victim’s mother last spoke to her daughter on August 16, Jennifer Collier sent various messages to Ms Easey on Facebook Messenger.

“There was some concern … because she could tell someone was reading the messages, but she didn’t get a response,” Crown prosecutor John Stanhope said in his opening statement.

He said responses started coming in on August 21 that Ms Easey ‘was in Sydney, everything was fine, she was with a friend, her friend was helping her’.

McHenry does not dispute the Crown’s claim that she posed as the murder victim, her lawyer said.

But rather than cover up her own crime, the Narara woman acted out of fear that Dilosa would kill her next, lawyer Tony Evers said.

Justin Kent Dilosa (pictured) and Carol McHenry have been charged with murdering the 29-year-old at McHenry’s home in Narara on August 17, 2019

McHenry (pictured left) allegedly wrote a message to Ms Easey’s mother over Facebook asking for $50 after her death

“What she told the police is that she was told to do this by Mr Dilosa, she was told to maintain a fiction that Ms Easey was still alive,” he told the jury.

“You will note that Mr Dilosa (at the time of the initial messages) still had not disposed of Ms Easey’s body.”

By throwing Ms Easey’s phone away where it would obviously be found and getting the victim’s mother to transfer $50 to her own account, McHenry was ‘laying down crumbs’ for the police to find her and ask her for the full the story.

“She was too scared to go to the police herself,” Mr Evers said.

Meanwhile, Dilosa’s lawyer Angus Webb said his client’s ultimate case was “he did not attack Ms Easey”.

Cardiff man admits dumping Ms Easey’s body in Cockle Creek, west of Lake Macquarie.

It was found days later on August 31 inside a protective suit, wrapped in a doona, wrapped in plastic and finally wrapped in duct tape.

Ms Easey (pictured) had scalp wounds, skull indentations and stab wounds to her back, which the Crown said had been attacked with a hammer and a knife when her body was discovered

Ms Easey had extensive lacerations to her scalp, indentations to her skull and stab wounds to her back, which the Crown said had been attacked with a hammer and a knife.

A witness who has been convicted of being an accessory after the fact is expected to tell the trial that each accused accepted responsibility for Ms Easey’s murder when he asked “who killed her?”

“At one point Mrs McHenry said ‘I did’ and then Dilosa said ‘No she didn’t – I did’,” the Crown prosecutor told the jury.

But witnesses in the trial included alcoholics, ice users and criminals whose reliability and credibility had to be assessed by jurors, McHenry’s attorney said.

The trial is expected to run into November.