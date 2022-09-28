Dally M Medal red carpet 2022: Which WAGS were the best and worst dressed on the night?

As some of the NRL’s top players prepared for the biggest awards show of the year, their WAGS was ogled on the red carpet for choosing a myriad of crazy and gorgeous dresses for the big occasion.

Unfortunately, many glamorous ladies fell short in the style department of the Dally M Medal on Wednesday night, opting for clashing colours, ill-fitting fabrics and cuts that didn’t flatter their figure.

Set against the backdrop of Sydney’s Randwick Racecourse, our rugby league’s supporting partners had all the right intentions for the celebrity-strewn night of nights, but some major dress failures fell short on the day.

Those who pulled it off were early frontrunners Claudia Schroder, partner of the Cowboys’ Murray Taulagi, and Tahlia Church—who is also in a relationship with a Cowboys player in Tom Dearden—who opted for perfectly bronzed skin, smooth ponytails. that fell softly over their cheeks and black and silver dresses with matching accessories.

An athlete in her own right (left), Morgan Mitchell opted for an ivory dress with a deep v-neckline, while Brittney McGlone starred as Rapunzel in a mix of sequins and feathers (right)

BEST

There were plenty of the ladies’ thigh-high slits, as well as equally high stilettos, careful cutouts on their chests to expose just the right amount of cleavage, and an abundance of fake tan.

Cowboys coach Todd Payten and his wife Julie Payten arrived in style, the latter opting for a sleek black dress with a bow and a slit that showed just a bit of her back leg as she walked. Extra points were earned for her modern side-swept haircut and light silver jewelry.

Cameron Munster and Bianca McMahon chose to match in simple black ensembles this year, with Bianca choosing a roaring 20s style number for the occasion that hugged her figure perfectly.

Mom and Dad’s Night Out! Panthers coach Ivan Cleary and his wife Rebecca Cleary shine on the red carpet

Liana La Riva, partner of Jason Taumalolo of the Cowboys, kept it simple with a feathered dress and Ellie Carmichael took it up a notch with her green metallic number, mimicking Hollywood glamor with her bustier top.

Scott Drinkwater’s partner and Emma Tonegato of the Dragons chose wedding-inspired bright white ball gowns to impress, accentuating their glorious looks with simple silver accessories and a big smile.

Ruan Sims and Danika Mason (right) were stunned in their matching black outfits with a bold red lip to add some flavor to the otherwise understated looks

WORST

Sadly, the stars didn’t align when Jeremiah Nanai of the Cowboys and his partner opted for a gold-and-black baroque number, and the same can be said of Chad Townsend’s wife Marissa in her lingerie-inspired healthy feathered dress with a matching handbag. .

Meanwhile, Mackenzie Falco, the partner of Reuben Cotter of the Cowboys, immediately caught the attention of the camera when she donned an eccentric orange ruffled two-piece coordinate — but to make matters worse, she clashed with a fellow WAG who chose the exact same ensemble. in a lemon yellow color.

Both probably should have chosen something else to avoid the unfortunate faux pas at the event.

Damien Cook and Courtney Blaine went way too bold for the evening, with Courtney’s dress offering her nothing in the way of shape (left) while Ashley Klein and his partner tried the sequin look, but to no avail (right)

Courtney Blaine and Lachlan Ilias’ partner both opted for bright pink ensembles, but for obvious reasons they didn’t quite succeed: the former’s dress lacked form and the latter went for cutouts of the unflattering kind.

Adam Reynolds of the Broncos’ partner, Tallara Simon-Phillips, chose a very unflattering cape to match her otherwise Audrey Hepburn-style dress, and dragged it down with the excess fabric.

While Tino Fa’asuamaleaui of the Titans’ partner got lost in her metallic corset dress with an off-the-shoulder top.

Lachlan Ilias’s partner (left) dared to uncover on the red carpet, while Jake Trbojevic’s partner (right) opted for a two-tone structure that didn’t quite live up to the brief