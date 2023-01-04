Curious tabby wreaks havoc on United flight after leaping from owner’s arms and jumping in first class

<!–

Catastrophe was averted on a United domestic flight after an amused flight attendant helped reunite an adventurous feline with his owner.

The cheeky tabby, who had fled from his seat in the carriage in search of the comfort of first class, was plucked from the aisle by a nearby attendant, who asked – ‘Is anyone missing a cat?’

The furry escape reportedly occurred on a United Airlines domestic flight traveling from Dallas, Texas to San Francisco, California, on Dec. 30.

Video shot by fellow flyer David Hislop shows the plucky flight attendant gingerly walking the growling cat back down the aisle, warning passengers to ‘watch out’ as the cat squirms and hisses.

“She doesn’t know how to hold a cat,” a passenger is heard giggling as the flight attendant gingerly guides the escapee back down the aisle

The cat in question makes one last desperate attempt at freedom, breaking free from the handler’s grasp and racing back to first class

Halfway through the cabin, the captive kitten makes one last attempt at freedom, twisting out of the handler’s arms and fleeing again to the front of the plane.

“Lost your cat?” another grinning servant repeats over the loudspeaker. “She runs around the plane. We need you to claim that.’

Owner finally identified, resigned cat is returned to its seat, escape attempt thwarted.

According to Hislop, the cat was first sighted by passengers strolling down the center aisle to first class. It is not clear from the viral video how exactly the animal came loose.

According to United Airlines travel guidelines, pets are allowed to travel in the cabin as long as they are in a hard or soft carrier that fits under the front seat.

However, the ‘one rule’ is that they remain in the carriage with the door closed at all times.

The cat’s owner finally steps forward to claim it and walks the resigned pet back to its supposedly safe carrier

While pets are allowed on United flights if space is available, passengers must pay a $125 surcharge each way.

Certain emotional support animals are allowed to accompany flyers for free, but they are strictly classified as specifically trained dogs.

A Department of Transportation rule introduced in 2020 now regulates the presence of pets on airplanes. The restriction, which outlines clear criteria regarding the types of service animals allowed on commercial airline flights, was in response to growing backlash against the bizarre creatures passengers tried to claim as “emotional support animals.”

Such brazen attempts to fly side-by-side with beloved pets include a woman’s famous attempt to take her “emotional support” peacock on a United Airlines flight in 2018, as well as a “comfort” turkey that actually aboard a 2016 aircraft was allowed to fly. Delta Airlines flight.

Other recent incidents of airborne escapes have been resolved somewhat less smoothly.

A nightmarish episode on a Delta flight to Miami in 2022 unfolded when the owner of a bull terrier removed him from his carrier and placed him on the lap of an admiring seat mate.

The poor pooch immediately burst out with diarrhea and ran down the aisle, forcing passengers to pull their legs up to avoid splashing.

Eventually recaptured, the plane was cleaned and the most affected flyers offered wine and $75 Delta vouchers.