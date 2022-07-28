Cricketer Nathan Lyon and new wife Emma McCarthy put on loved-up display as they head on honeymoon

They got married last week in a romantic ceremony.

And cricketer Nathan Lyon and his beautiful bride Emma Lyon (née McCarthy) looked at the picture of newlywed bliss as they honeymooned on Wednesday.

The pair put on a loving display when they landed at the Gold Coast airport.

Cricket player Nathan Lyon and his beautiful bride Emma Lyon (née McCarthy) looked at the photo of newlywed bliss on Wednesday as they honeymooned in Queensland after they tied the knot last weekend.

Nathan, 34, kept it casual in a cream hoodie and khaki cap.

Meanwhile, Emma opted for business chic in a brown checked blazer and black top.

The glamorous broker looked fondly at her new husband as they exchanged a friendly joke.

She grabbed Nathan as they stood in the airport terminal, and the couple showed off their new sparkly wedding rings.

Nathan and Emma head to Southeast Queensland to enjoy their honeymoon.

The pair put on a loving display when they landed at the Gold Coast airport

The glamorous broker looked fondly at her new husband as they exchanged a friendly joke

The couple exchanged vows on Sunday surrounded by family and friends.

In a photo shared on Instagram, Emma looked glamorous in a beaded wedding dress with a plunging neckline and belt.

Meanwhile, Nathan looked neat in a black tuxedo, a white button-up shirt and a black bow tie.

She grabbed Nathan as they stood in the airport terminal, and the couple showed off their new sparkly wedding rings.

Rumor has it that Nathan and Emma got engaged in early 2021 after she was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her wedding finger.

The sports star debuted his relationship with the gorgeous blonde in 2017, shortly after his messy split with ex-wife Mel Waring rocked the cricket community.

Emma and her batsman beau’s relationship started in scandalous circumstances when they were caught kissing in Perth in late 2017 while Nathan was still with his ex, Mel.

The couple exchanged vows on Sunday surrounded by family and friends

Rumor has it that Nathan and Emma got engaged in early 2021 after she was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her wedding finger

The former couple share two daughters and Mel describes their heartbreaking breakup in a post on her blog, Life of Lyons, in March 2018.

The single mother said her pain was “real and deep” and told of nights spent in bed with her children and crying.

‘I didn’t ask for this, this wasn’t how my life should be. He was forever my, he was my whole world,” she wrote.

“Till the end I was 100 percent committed to our lives and loved every part of him and our world. This was like a bomb, it went off from behind.’

‘I had to deal with’ [it] in a very public, humiliating and confrontational way. Part of me died.’