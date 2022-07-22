Cool for cats… and cat people! PETER HOSKIN reviews Stray and As Dusk Falls

Stray (PlayStation, PC, £24.99 or included with PlayStation Plus)

Verdict: Feline fantastic

Rating:

I am a cat person. But I’ve rarely had the chance to go the extra mile (or a word less) and actually become a cat.

So I’m grateful to Stray this week for giving me that opportunity.

The character you control in this game is, well, a cat. Not even a cartoon version. But a cat. It looks like a cat. Moves like a cat. You can even push buttons so that he meows and claws at things like a cat. As an act of cat recreation it is sublime.

But Stray doesn’t stop there. It drops its ginger moggie in a dilapidated future city where the humans are no more and only a bunch of pretty gloomy robots remain. Your job is to come back to the surface and help some of those robots along the way.

The gameplay itself is simple in a soothing way. You jump from surface to surface until you come across a puzzle that needs to be solved. It’s less about action than the joy of exploring this beautiful, broken world from a cat’s perspective.

Unless you’re on the run from the sores, that is. These are the aggressive, overgrown dust mites that infest this underworld, giving Stray some insane passages that I’m not sure they need.

Still, like the rest of the game, those parts are relatively short — so they don’t really take the thrill out of being a cat for a few hours. If you’ll excuse me, I have to go tear up some carpets.

As Dusk Falls (Xbox, PC, £24.99 or included with Xbox Game Pass)

Verdict: a better class of criminals

Rating:

There is quite a thriving genre of what we might call Choose Your Own Adventure games these days. Like the children’s books of the 1980s, it’s about making simple choices about how to proceed. Are you going left or right? Do you nod that guy goodbye or do you punch him in the face?

I’m thinking about Telltale’s Walking Dead games, this year’s Life Is Strange series, Until Dawn, The Quarry…

Now another title can be added to the list: As Dusk Falls. And perhaps the best of its kind.

To some extent, this is because it was learned from all those other games. Or maybe “borrowed” is the word. While Dusk Falls uses all the tricks we’ve seen elsewhere, such as percentages to reveal the choices of players around the world, or multiplayer options so that you and multiple friends can vote on the choices together.

And yes, there are quick, button-pressing moments to keep you on your toes. There is one scene in As Dusk Falls where you have to swipe and stomp at the right times to give your wife a back massage. That feels a little crazy.

But As Dusk Falls also innovates in one crucial way: storytelling. Over six episodes, and a few decades, it presents a dusty, American crime drama that, if filmed instead, wouldn’t look out of place in Netflix’s more stylish productions. The writing is top notch; the voice acting is there too.

You care about the choices you make because you care about these characters and the terrible situation they are in.

Or is it? There is always the opportunity to go back through As Dusk Falls and make terrible choices to see the worst that can happen. There are dozens of branching paths – and really, I want to go down them all.