Coleen Rooney attends fundraising Football For Change Gala 2022

Coleen Rooney stuns in a thigh-length black evening gown as she joins glamorous Tina O’ Brien and Brooke Vincent on the red carpet for the Football For Change Gala 2022 fundraising event

By Jason Chester for MailOnline

Published: 19:41, September 22, 2022 | Updated: 19:52, September 22, 2022

<!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!–

Coleen Rooney, Tina O’Brien and Brooke Vincent were in attendance Thursday night as sports greats rub shoulders with showbiz royalty on behalf of the Football For Change Gala 2022, in partnership with MailOnline.

With husband Wayne currently in the United States coaching the struggling MLS team DC United, Coleen enjoyed a night on the red carpet at Manchester United’s Old Trafford Cricket Ground, a stone’s throw from where so many of his trophies were won.

The mum of four, 36, opted for a figure-hugging black evening gown and looked typically glamorous as she posed for photos before heading inside for the charity event.

Former Liverpool and England defender Jamie Carragher has looted his contact book and assembled an all-star line-up to raise money for projects across the country through an initiative called Football for Change, which MailOnline supports.

Football For Change has already raised £350,000 through a celebrity luncheon and then dinner last November at the Titanic Hotel in Liverpool. Thursday’s black-tie gala in Manchester aims to raise the bar even higher and raise a further £350,000 for charity.

And the ladies have certainly raised the bar on the fashion stakes, with Coleen wowing in her thigh-skimming black mini dress with a one-shoulder design and a chain detail.

Fabulous: The ladies have certainly raised the bar on the fashion stakes, with Coleen wowing on her thigh-skimming black mini dress with a one-shoulder design and a chain detail

She paired the number with towering black and diamond heels and dazzling earrings and carried her essentials in a black clutch.

The TV personality swept her brunette locks into an elegant bun for the evening, ramping up the glamor with a sleek palette of makeup.

