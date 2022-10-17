Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall rematch talks already underway

<!–

Boxxer promoter Ben Shalom has revealed talks are already underway for a rematch between Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall set to take place next summer.

The pair went toe-to-toe in a Fight of the Year contender Saturday night at a sold-out O2 Arena, with Shields claiming a deserved unanimous decision win.

The GWOAT, as she calls herself, went undefeated when she inflicted her first professional loss on Marshall, while becoming a three-time undisputed champion.

With two scores of 97-93 and one of 96-94, two-time Olympic champion Shields finally exacted revenge after Marshall inflicted her only ever defeat on the American, coming as amateurs, all the way back in 2012.

Shields now sits alongside Katie Taylor in the call for the pound-for-pound No. 1 spot in the women’s game, but a ‘devastated’ Marshall is confident she can turn the tide in a rematch.

Shalom, who spoke exclusively to Sportsmail, revealed talks are already underway with Shields’ promoter, Dmitry Salita, about a second fight between the pair next year.

In the meantime, however, Shields is expected to return to MMA to compete in the PFL, where she is 1-1, although the 27-year-old recently admitted the situation was complicated by the postponement of the Marshall fight from September 10 to October 15.

“We are already talking,” Shalom told Sportsmail of the rematch talks. Claressa has an MMA commitment and I would like to see the rematch in the summer of next year.

“This iconic rivalry has transcended the boundaries of the sport and must be nurtured. The numbers it has done are remarkable; it broke all records.’

Marshall, now 12-1, was merciful in the defeat, admitting Shields was the rightful winner of the evening.

The hard-hitting Hartlepool fighter has since been ‘overwhelmed’ by the support she’s received, but also remains determined to get revenge in the rematch.

However, Shalom reveals that a rematch can be held over 12 rounds, rather than the typical 10 in the women’s game.

He continued: “A lot of people say it was wide, but I don’t think it was that wide. Marshall doesn’t think it was that wide. She feels like she stuck to a game plan, and maybe she’s looking back and thinking about what she could have done differently.

“But she wants the rematch; she wants it in 12 rounds. She is going to take the rest of the year off, it is already October and it has been an extremely grueling camp and intense 12 months. But she’s convinced she has what it takes to beat Claressa.’

As for where the rematch will take place, that remains a matter of negotiation. Shalom insists he wants it in the UK – which he calls ‘the home of women’s boxing’ – but acknowledges Shields may think otherwise.

While Shields, speaking to Sky Sports after the fight, insisted a rematch should take place in the United States.

“The rematch clause was there if there was a controversial decision, a majority or a split,” Shields said. “I worked hard in the battle to get it unanimous.

“But I’m still not turning away from a Savannah rematch. If she and her team want it, come to the US and we can make it happen.

“I wouldn’t mind coming here and fighting any of the other champions, I just feel like if I came over and fight her in her home area, I want her to experience what I’ve been through. ‘