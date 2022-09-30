Christina Aguilera and Becky G attend the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards in Florida

ARTIST CATEGORIES

Artist of the Year: Bad Bunny

Artist of the year, new: Ivan Cornejo

Round of the Year: Bad Bunny

Crossover Artist of the Year: Skrillex

SONG CATEGORIES

Hot Latin Song of the Year: Farruko, “Pepas”

Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event: Becky G & Karol G, “Mamiii”

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male: Bad Bunny

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female: Karol G

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group: Grupo Firme

Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year: Rimas

Hot Latin Songs Print of the Year: Rimas

Latin Airplay Song of the Year: Raw Alejandro, “Todo de Ti”

Latin Airplay Label of the Year: Sony Music Latin

Latin Airplay Print of the Year: Sony Music Latin

Sales Song of the Year: Farruko, “Pepas”

Streaming Song of the Year: Farruko, “Pepas”

ALBUM CATEGORIES

Top Latin Album of the Year: Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male: Bad Bunny

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female: Karol G

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group Eslabon Armado

Top Latin Albums Label of the Year: Rimas

LATIN POP CATEGORIES

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo: Enrique Iglesias

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group: Maná

Latin Pop Song of the Year: Raw Alejandro, “Todo De Ti”

Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year: Sony Music Latin

Latin Pop Airplay Print of the Year: Sony Music Latin

Latin Pop Album of the Year: Rosalía, Motomami

Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year: Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Latin Pop Albums Imprint of the Year: Universal Music Latino

TROPICAL CATEGORIES

Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo: Romeo Santos

Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group: Aventura

Tropical Song of the Year: Aventura & Bad Bunny, “Volví”

Tropical Airplay Label of the Year: Sony Music Latin

Tropical Airplay Print of the Year: Sony Music Latin

Tropical Albums of the Year: Marc Anthony, Pa’lla Voy

Tropical Albums Label of the Year: Sony Music Latin

Tropical Albums Print of the Year: Sony Music Latin