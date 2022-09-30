Christina Aguilera and Becky G attend the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards in Florida
ARTIST CATEGORIES
Artist of the Year: Bad Bunny
Artist of the year, new: Ivan Cornejo
Round of the Year: Bad Bunny
Crossover Artist of the Year: Skrillex
SONG CATEGORIES
Hot Latin Song of the Year: Farruko, “Pepas”
Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event: Becky G & Karol G, “Mamiii”
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male: Bad Bunny
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female: Karol G
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group: Grupo Firme
Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year: Rimas
Hot Latin Songs Print of the Year: Rimas
Latin Airplay Song of the Year: Raw Alejandro, “Todo de Ti”
Latin Airplay Label of the Year: Sony Music Latin
Latin Airplay Print of the Year: Sony Music Latin
Sales Song of the Year: Farruko, “Pepas”
Streaming Song of the Year: Farruko, “Pepas”
ALBUM CATEGORIES
Top Latin Album of the Year: Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male: Bad Bunny
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female: Karol G
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group Eslabon Armado
Top Latin Albums Label of the Year: Rimas
LATIN POP CATEGORIES
Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo: Enrique Iglesias
Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group: Maná
Latin Pop Song of the Year: Raw Alejandro, “Todo De Ti”
Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year: Sony Music Latin
Latin Pop Airplay Print of the Year: Sony Music Latin
Latin Pop Album of the Year: Rosalía, Motomami
Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year: Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Latin Pop Albums Imprint of the Year: Universal Music Latino
TROPICAL CATEGORIES
Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo: Romeo Santos
Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group: Aventura
Tropical Song of the Year: Aventura & Bad Bunny, “Volví”
Tropical Airplay Label of the Year: Sony Music Latin
Tropical Airplay Print of the Year: Sony Music Latin
Tropical Albums of the Year: Marc Anthony, Pa’lla Voy
Tropical Albums Label of the Year: Sony Music Latin
Tropical Albums Print of the Year: Sony Music Latin