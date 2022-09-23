Chargers list quarterback Justin Herbert as questionable for Sunday’s game vs. the Jaguars

While a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars is expected, the Los Angeles Chargers will face a number of injuries that make that task a bit more difficult.

Most notable among them is starting quarterback Justin Herbert, who tore his rib cartilage late in last Thursday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The team officially listed him as questionable for Sunday’s game against Jacksonville.

With 5:01 left in the fourth quarter and the Chargers down 24-17, Herbert took a clean hit from Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna as he attempted a pass.

The blow hit Herbert directly in his ribs, leaving the Oregon product writhing on the ground in pain. He went to the sideline but returned to the game – leading the Chargers on a late touchdown drive to make it a 27-24 game.

The Bolts failed to recover the ensuing onside kick and the Chiefs improved their record to 2-0.

This week, Herbert has been checking in with team doctors all week and showed up to take some snaps in Wednesday and Thursday practices on a limited basis.

But in practice Friday, longtime NFL backup quarterback Chase Daniel — a 14-year veteran and University of Missouri product — was seen taking first-team reps. The team later listed Herbert as questionable to play this weekend.

In addition to Herbert, top wideout Keenan Allen, starting right tackle Trey Pipkins and backup tight end Donald Parham were also listed as questionable.

The injury report also listed starting center Corey Linsley and starting cornerback JC Jackson as questionable.

Jacksonville’s injury list is significantly shorter heading into this game, listing only cornerback Shaquill Griffin as questionable.