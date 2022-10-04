Carol Vorderman, 61, slips her hourglass physique into a tight green midi dress

Carol Vorderman looked stunning as she staged a storm on Tuesday, ahead of the Hello! Inspiration Awards in London.

The TV personality, 61, donned her hourglass body in a tight green diamond-studded midi dress as she stepped towards the Home House member club’s camera.

She added inches to her enviable frame with sheer heels and posed for radiant selfies with her makeup artist, Lauren O’Donnell.

The math expert wore her light brown locks in bouncy curls and wore no accessories with her dazzling outfit.

Held in Corinthia London with Hello Magazine, the ceremony celebrates the country’s most inspiring and selfless people.

Carol will be in attendance to present the Community of the Year award, which will be taken home this year by Annoushka Ducas, MBE, for her work supporting underprivileged young women.

The event drew a star-studded crowd including Lisa Snowdon, Binky Felstead, Karren Brady, Ollie Locke, Katie Piper, Amanda Wakeley and Frankie Bridge.

Maisie Smith and her friend Max George were also present as they walked hand in hand to the venue.

The actress looked incredible in a strapless jumpsuit that hugged her enviable figure with her red locks falling in waves down her back.

Frankie put on a chic show in a black crew-neck dress with a slit and a pair of knee-high leather boots.

Jessica Wright stunned in a metallic trouser suit that she paired with a black bodysuit and strappy heels.

Carol’s outing comes as she looked nothing short of sensational as she shared throwback snaps of herself in white workout clothes on Monday.

The former Countdown host looked timeless as she showed off her toned midriff and roomy cleavage.

Carol cryptically shared that she was working out “in the heat” last week and while she didn’t elaborate, it’s believed she was in South Africa filming I’m A Celeb All Stars.

Carol showed off her slim figure in the skimpy second piece with a cropped top and matching leggings.

She seemed to be exercising outside on a wooden deck while making the most of the fantastic weather.

Carol captioned the snaps: ‘Think I’m addicted to dumbbells… One of last week’s sessions in the heat’.

The new spin-off series will hit TV in 2023 and will see fan favorites battle it out again in the jungle, with hosts Ant and Dec confirming they filmed in South Africa.

She will reportedly be joined by Joe Swash, Gillian McKeith, Phil Tufnell, Amir Khan, Jordan Banjo, Andrew Whyment, Dean Gaffney and Shaun Ryder, with Janice Dickinson completing the lineup.

According to The sunviewers will see a group of 15 soap opera stars, reality TV personalities and sports icons enter the camp.

A source told the publication: ‘It’s a different format than Australia, who knows when and where celebrities enter the camp, literally anything can happen.

It’s not clear how many will start in the camp or how many will be at the end when someone is crowned king or queen of the jungle, possibly a second time.

It’s the best of I’m A Celebrity, quite literally, but there are some twists and surprises along the way for viewers and campers, so it won’t be as easy as they might think.”

MailOnline has reached out to an ITV representative for comment.