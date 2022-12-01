Cardi B shows bodacious behind in see-through catsuit over black thong as she plugs Reebok line

Cardi B sure knows how to turn heads with her latest sneaker line.

The 30-year-old rapper – who made a surprise return to the stage at the 2022 American Music Awards last month – donned a rather daring ensemble to promote her latest sneaker collection with Reebok.

Cardi B showed off her bum in a see-through catsuit while twerkin’ in a black thong.

Fin: Cardi donned a rather daring ensemble to promote her latest sneaker collection at Reebok

Bodacious: The 30-year-old rapper showed off her bum in a see-through catsuit while twerkin’ in a black thong

The mesh jumpsuit — which retails for $80 — features an all-over print and can be purchased in a variety of sizes since size is inclusive.

Cardi — real name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar Cephus — looked absolutely stunning as she posed for photo shoots and even donned a woven cropped jacket from the collection that retails for $85.

Perhaps the most important piece of the collection was her latest Reebok Cardi B Club C V2, which comes in many great colors including red, beige, green, black and blue and retails for $120.

Fun: The mesh jumpsuit — which retails for $80 — has an all-over print and can be purchased in a variety of sizes since it comes size inclusive

Vibes: Cardi — real name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar Cephus — looked absolutely stunning as she posed for photo shoots and even donned a woven cropped jacket from the collection that retails for $85

Looking good: She put on her best poses

In an instant: the stunner whipped her hair back and forth

The collection also features many athleisure staples, including woven pants, crop shirts, bodysuits, and high-waisted leggings.

Cardi B’s latest Reebok collection can be purchased on Reebok’s website and at many sportswear stores.

This came just weeks after she made a shocking return to the stage at the 2022 American Music Awards on Nov. 20 when she performed onstage with GloRilla — days after attending Takeoff’s funeral.

Keen eye: Cardi was on set checking out the model’s pieces

“I love it,” Cardi told the photo stylist and model

Showing off her stuff: Perhaps the most important piece of the collection was her latest Reebok Cardi B Club C V2, which comes in many great colors including red, beige (pictured), green, black and blue and retails for $ 120

The rapper put on a brave face as she slipped into a buxom pastel blue bodysuit to perform Tomorrow 2 with her collaborator GloRilla, 23.

Cardi looked incredible as she put on an energetic performance with her locks styled in a sleek updo.

GloRilla wore a yellow and black bikini top paired with matching gloves and pants as she supported her boyfriend Cardi.

The performance comes just over a week after Cardi and her loved ones said their last goodbye to Takeoff, who was killed by gunfire on November 1.

Happy: Cardi had a big smile on her face

All the good stuff: Cardi B’s latest Reebok collection can be purchased on Reebok’s website and many sportswear stores

Takeoff, one-third of Migos, was Cardi’s husband Offset’s cousin.

During the service on November 11, Drake gave an emotional eulogy comparing himself and Migos to the Rat Pack TMZ. Meanwhile, top stars including Justin Bieber and Chloe Bailey delivered musical performances in memory of Takeoff.

Mourners gathered at the State Farm Arena, including Cardi, who hid her eyes behind huge sunglasses as she sat in the audience.

Comeback: This came after she made a shocking return to the stage at the 2022 American Music Awards on Nov. 20 when she performed onstage with GloRilla — days after attending Takeoff’s funeral

Performance: The rapper, 30, put on a brave face as she slipped into a buxom pastel blue bodysuit to perform Tomorrow 2 with her collaborator GloRilla, 23

On stage: Cardi looked incredible as she put on an energetic performance with her locks styled in a sleek updo

In a short social media clip of Drake’s eulogy, he was seen greeting Takeoff as “balanced forever.” Every time he took off his sunglasses, he had something I loved — no matter what was going on around us, he always squinted a little, but like his eyes were wide open.”

Offset found himself bursting into tears as he gave a speech in memory of his cousin, who he said “changed the culture of music forever.”

Footage of the speech posted to TikTok showed Offset repeatedly becoming too overwhelmed with emotion to continue, only for the audience to applaud and cheer him on.

He begged God to give him and his family “strength,” saying, “I don’t want to question you, God, I just don’t get it. I don’t understand you sometimes.’