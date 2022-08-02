Cabbage at South Brisbane Fruit Barn supermarket sells for $18

A shopper was left in disbelief after seeing their local fruit and vegetable market selling cabbage for $17.99 a head.

The shocked customer found expensive greenery at Tarragindi Fruit Barn in south Brisbane on Tuesday, as inflation continues to climb across Australia.

Recent floods on Australia’s east coast damaging crops, coupled with rising fuel costs from Russia’s bloody invasion of Ukraine, have pushed up living costs in Australia and green vegetables are among the worst affected.

Unfortunately, the price hike is not limited to small businesses with large grocers Coles and Woolworths who are also in the midst of a cabbage crisis.

Half cabbage at Coles costs $3.90, while mini varieties cost $6.50.

Savoy cabbage is listed as the only variety of cabbage available at Woolworths with a whole head costing $8.90.

Commenters on Twitter were shocked by the high asking price at the Brisbane grocer.

‘Is anyone really making money at these prices? You really have to like cabbage to pay $18!” one wrote.

‘At first the lettuce was too expensive and scarce, so it was supplemented with cabbage. Now cabbage is expensive and scarce. What then is cabbage replaced by?’, said another.

“Leaves from the trees next door,” wrote a third.

The cabbage shortage follows a lettuce shortage in June where customers reported leafy greens costing as much as $12 each

The news comes just months after Australia’s lettuce shortage sparked controversy among fast food aficionados as restaurants added cabbage to salad mixes to keep prices down.

In the middle of the salad debate, customers reported finding lettuce with a $12 price tag at their local grocer.

Thankfully, lettuce has returned to a more reasonable price point, with Coles and Woolworths both offering whole Iceberg varieties for $6.20.

Collins Foods, the operator of KFC CEO Drew O’Malley, confirmed last week that cabbage will be phased out of the brand’s salads by spring.