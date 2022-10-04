British man is rescued with severe hypothermia after attempt to climb Mont Blanc in tracksuit

A British man has miraculously cheated death after surviving a night more than 10,000 feet up Mont Blanc with nothing but a tarp and a tracksuit to protect him from a brutal snowstorm.

The unnamed 26-year-old from Portsmouth was found by Italy’s Aosta Valley Mountain Rescue on Sunday morning on the Bionnassay glacier after calling for help the previous evening.

He was lost in stormy conditions and got into difficulty at an altitude of 3,100 meters (10,170 feet) on the Italian side of the mountain range, but rescuers were unable to locate him on Saturday night due to the difficult conditions.

When a rescue team spotted him from a helicopter and reached his position the next day, they were in utter disbelief to find the man, wearing only hiking boots, a tracksuit and draped in a sheet, still alive.

Despite having a body temperature of just 25 degrees C – a whopping 10 degrees below the hypothermia threshold and three degrees below the ‘death zone’ of 28 – the man clung to life and was transported to Aosta’s Parini hospital.

By Sunday afternoon, the intrepid hiker’s body temperature had risen to 33 degrees and he regained consciousness and told doctors about his incredible ordeal.

‘I wanted to climb Mont Blanc,’ the climber was quoted as saying by the Italian daily Corriere Della Sera.

‘I set off on Friday from Val Veny to complete the ascent of the Italian normal route to Mont Blanc, which goes through the refuge of Gonella.’

After spending Friday night in a tent on the nearby Miage Glacier, the man continued his journey on Saturday, but was lost when the wind whipped up a blizzard.

‘I lost myself to Gonella… I wasn’t very far, but in that situation it was impossible to make it. I had to stop and tried to take cover.’

The man called a rescue team for help late Saturday night, but the conditions were so bad they could not locate him.

Aosta Valley Mountain Rescue technicians remained in intermittent contact with the missing climber, but said their last communication came at 02:30, where he was described as sounding ‘exhausted but conscious’, according to Italy’s Rai news.

The crew was forced to wait for several hours before a rescue could be launched.

Suspecting him to be a desperate migrant who had chosen to take a mountain route to bypass border control, they were stunned to discover he was in fact a woefully underprepared British hiker.

Doctors told the Corriere the man had a ‘strong character’ but his near-fatal exploits in the absence of proper equipment are by no means an anomaly.

In August, a furious mayor on the French side of the Alps introduced a policy requiring ‘pseudo-climbers’ to pay a £13,000 deposit to cover their funeral and rescue costs before being allowed to climb.

The mayor of Courmayeur, which sits at the foot of Mont Blanc on the Italian side of the border, called the decision ‘surreal’ and stated that the Italian side ‘will not limit the ascent of hikers’

Jean-Marc Peillex, the mayor of Saint-Gervais-les-Bains, from where climbers can reach the summit along the Goûter route, introduced the measure after dozens of people continued to defy warnings.

The sizeable deposit is split into two sections – €10,000 covers the costs of a mountain rescue and €5,000 covers the costs of a funeral.

The route is accessible to anyone at any level, and officials have said the number of inexperienced climbers is on the rise.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Peillex said the idea for the deposit came after five Romanian visitors attempted the ascent ‘wearing shorts, trainers and straw hats’ and had to be turned back by mountain police.

“Sometimes stupid people only respond to stupid ideas,” the mayor told The Telegraph.

‘They have the same approach as someone who wants to commit suicide. So I say let’s do things properly and ask them to pay us the costs it will incur.

“People want to climb with death in their backpacks,” he added.

“So let’s anticipate the cost of having to save them and for their burial, because it is unacceptable that French taxpayers should foot the bill.”

However, the mayor of Courmayeur, which sits at the foot of Mont Blanc on the Italian side of the border, called the decision ‘surreal’ and stated that the Italian side ‘will not limit the climb for hikers’.

“The mountain is not a property,” said Roberto Rota.

‘As administrators we limit ourselves to indicating when the trails are not in the best condition, but asking for a deposit to climb to the top is truly surreal. You can decide to close a path or a passage if there is a real risk,’ the mayor told Corriere.