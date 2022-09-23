Bride could go blind in one eye after eyelash extension tape nightmare

A bride-to-be’s beauty prep ended up ruining her wedding after her eyelash extensions landed her in hospital with slitted eyeballs – leaving her at risk of going blind.

Alexis Theriot, 33, of Elkhart County, Indiana, decided to have her lashes enhanced ahead of her big day to achieve a ‘glam’ look and speed up the process of getting ready ahead of the ceremony.

The mother-of-four went to a lash technician who had done her eyelashes before just two days before she was due to tie the knot to her fiance Cameron Theriot, 33, on September 2.

Alexis Theriot, 33, Elkhart County, Indiana, revealed her wedding day was ruined after eyelash extension tape sliced ​​both her eyeballs

The mother of four got eyelash extensions two days before marrying fiance Cameron Theriot, 33, in Tennessee

“I thought that instead of applying a lash every day around my wedding day, I would just get my lashes done and they would be there the whole week of my wedding and after,” she said, “but I regretted it deep.”

The beautician applied adhesive tape to Alexis’ lower lash line to prevent her eyelids and lashes from being glued together at the start of the two-hour appointment.

“She put the tape on and it felt very uncomfortable,” she recalled. ‘I told her and she said, “Your eyes must be sensitive,” but my eye felt very irritated, almost to the point of [it] to be unbearable.’

Alexis went ahead with the appointment, but her eye pain continued to increase.

“When she finished she pulled the tape off and it was an instant relief, but on the way home my eyes hurt more and more,” she explained.

‘I tried to go to bed but I kept sleeping badly because of my eyes. They annoyed me and kept waking me up and the next morning it felt like they were on fire.’

Alexis (pictured with her now-husband before the ordeal) recalled how the technician applied tape to her lower lash line to prevent her eyelids and lashes from sticking together

Alexis said the pain was immediate and got to the point of being ‘excruciating’, but the woman assured her her eyes were just ‘sensitive’

“The next morning it felt like they were on fire,” Alexis said of the excruciating pain

Alexis was still in excruciating pain as she made the grueling ten hour drive from her home in Indiana to her wedding venue in Tennessee the day after her flip appointment.

“I just pushed through and got my kids in the car to start my drive,” she said.

Alexis texted the lash technician, who told her to buy an over-the-counter pain reliever and eye drops, but they failed to soothe her ‘burning eyeballs.’

After finally arriving at the mountain site on the eve of her wedding, the mother sought advice from a friend who is an optometrist and was told to see a doctor.

On the morning of her big day, she was forced to drive to a nearby hospital where she learned the extent of her eye damage.

The anxious bride-to-be was held up for hours while she was examined by doctors and waited for an important prescription ahead of the 7pm ceremony. 17.00.

Alexis texted the lash technician, who told her to buy an over-the-counter pain reliever and eye drops, but they failed to soothe her ‘burning eyeballs’

Alexis was still in pain as she made the grueling ten hour drive from her home in Indiana to her wedding venue in Tennessee

On the morning of her big day, she was forced to drive to a nearby hospital where she learned the extent of her eye damage

“I had some pus and blood draining from my right eye, so they had to try and clean a lot of that away because it was crusted shut from sleeping,” she explained. ‘It was very painful for them to even touch the skin on the right side of my eye, and it was even more painful to touch my eye.

‘I started crying because of the pain and my tears actually stung my eyes worse. The pain was unbearable,’ she recalled. ‘The doctor put dye in both my eyes and looked at them under a special light and told me they were both cut and bruised – and one was “severe.”

‘They said I had a bleed in my right eye – one major and one minor – so possibly two and the pressure was very high.’

Alexis was warned that if the pressure did not drop, she could face vision loss and even blindness.

“The doctors said the tape rubbing is how I got a cut all over my eye because that’s the exact location of where the lower lash line is and the damage to my eye,” she said.

‘The doctor told me that if I didn’t get the eye drops soon and a bad enough infection set in, it could take my sight and I had to take it very seriously.’

“The doctor put dye in both my eyes and looked at them under a special light and told me they were both cut and bruised,” she explained.

Alexis was also told she had a bleed in her right eye and if the pressure doesn’t go down she could develop vision loss or even blindness

Alexis spent over eight hours at the hospital and pharmacy trying to get an important prescription for her wedding day

Hospital doctors gave Alexis numbing drops, but she said they wore off after an hour and the excruciating pain returned.

After leaving the hospital with her prescription, she had to wait two hours for a nearby pharmacy to open. She then learned that the medication was out of stock and the pharmacy had to call in from another location.

Alexis was gone for more than eight hours before she was able to rush back to her wedding venue and said she ‘wasted the whole morning’.

“I got to the venue at 3.30pm and nobody was dressed and my hair and makeup wasn’t done,” she said. ‘I got all my kids ready, but I didn’t even have enough time to do my hair and my daughter’s hair exactly how I wanted it. It was just very disorganized.’

Alexis felt like her wedding day was already ruined and wanted to postpone the ceremony because she was in so much pain, but that wasn’t an option.

‘I didn’t even want to have a wedding anymore, and it’s not because I didn’t want to marry him. I just wanted to be able to enjoy it, but I was in so much pain that nothing was comfortable,’ she explained.

Alexis wanted to postpone the ceremony because she was in so much pain, but she had no choice but to go through with it

“It really put a huge damper on my holiday and wedding day and I just regretted getting the extensions so much,” she said

Doctors told Alexis that if her right eye doesn’t begin to heal in the next few weeks, she could develop glaucoma, a condition that can lead to vision loss and blindness

‘I wanted to postpone the wedding for a few days but I couldn’t because the venue was already taken for all the other days and I wasn’t going to get my money back so I really felt compelled to go ahead with the wedding.

‘I wanted to have this amazing family moment so I just put on my brave face and got through it, but that wasn’t how it was supposed to go at all. It really put a huge damper on my holiday and wedding day, and I just regretted getting the extensions so much.’

Alexis said doctors have confirmed her left eye is healing well, but the pressure in her right eye remains high due to the deeper cut and resulting bleeding.

If her eye does not begin to heal within the next few weeks, she may develop glaucoma – a condition in which the optic nerve is damaged due to pressure from swelling. It can cause vision loss and blindness.

As she anxiously waits to find out if she will be permanently blinded by her ordeal, the newlywed wants to warn other women about the potential risks of eyelash extensions.

”I’m just hoping that in six weeks I’ll get a clear bill of health for my eye,” she said. ‘No lash extensions are foolproof because even if it only happens one in a thousand, you could be the one, so it’s just the luck of the draw. It can happen to anyone.

“My personal suggestion would be if you want lashes for a special occasion, just go with the glued lashes,” she advised. ‘I would never get eyelash extensions again, beauty is never worth your health.’