Big lessons about biodiversity loss from a small French river

The Po, one of Italy’s most important rivers, is at an all-time low due to an extreme drought in Europe. Credit: © DELBO ANDREA, Shutterstock



While drought is pushing many of Europe’s rivers to record depths and damaging biodiversity, the threat of catastrophic flooding after a dry spell is in the background.

Some of Europe’s most famous rivers, such as the Rhine, Danube and Po, have made headlines thanks to the summer drought. With water levels plummeting to record depths and rivers drying out, many types of economic activities, from shipping to farming, have been disrupted.

But a small river in Europe that has avoided media attention could offer valuable lessons about the worsening effects of global warming. Located in southeastern France, the Albarine is the focus of an EU-supported research project on the effects of drought on river ecosystems.

Rivers worldwide are under pressure from climate change. The research will help conservationists understand the ways droughts lead to biodiversity loss and respond appropriately.

The Albarine rises near the sleepy French town of Brénod near the Jura Mountains and flows for nearly 60 kilometers before its crystal clear waters join the larger Ain River northeast of Lyon. However, there are a number of points during its course where the Albarine River runs dry. This is likely to happen to more waterways as global warming increases.

Extreme event

“Drying is an event and drought is an extreme event,” said Romain Sarremejane, freshwater ecologist and postdoctoral researcher Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions (MSCA) at the French National Institute of Agriculture, Food and Environment (INRA).

‘You have to understand drying to understand drought. The problem in the future may be that during a major drought you lose all shelters where species can survive during a drying cycle.’

Sarremejane is part of the MetaDryNet research project, which assesses how drying affects organisms in the Albarine and their ability to consume carbon-rich organic matter. At the lush headwaters at Brénod, many leaves fall into the Albarine – and this leaf litter provides food and nutrients along the length of the river.

Dry everywhere

Insects and other creatures nibble at it, and “little by little they disintegrate as you go downstream and then they’re very small particles that end up in the sea,” Sarremejane said. ‘But if there is drying all over the network, you have those leaves that accumulate in the dry riverbed and are not processed.’

This leaf build-up can cause creatures downstream to starve and the river to process less carbon.

Sarremejane and his colleagues set out to investigate what happens in the dry patches of the Albarine. They sampled 20 sites, each about 100 meters long, to see how much organic matter passed through, how quickly it decomposed, how much carbon and methane each site emitted, and the diversity of invertebrates, bacteria and fungi present.

Half of the sites were in areas where the river sometimes runs dry and the rest were in areas where the river flows year-round.

As more places run dry for longer, it can also compromise the ability of creatures to move between parts of the river, ultimately leading to a decline in biodiversity and extinction.

About 60% of rivers worldwide are intermittent — meaning they run dry for at least one day a year — and that proportion is set to rise, according to Sarremejane. Many such waterways usually flow for six to eight months of the year and then dry up in the summer.

The Albarine River in Saint-Rambert-en-Bugey, France. Credit: © Chabe01, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons



intermittent

“This interruption is becoming more frequent and expanding in time and space,” he said.

As a river’s dry patches increase and expand over time, these river oases where life endures may also disappear. “There’s a big tipping point where you could lose a lot of diversity,” he said.

His future research will focus on the impact of extreme weather events on communities of creatures and their diversity in Europe’s rivers, and whether it is possible to quantify these tipping points.

Heavy rain

Despite all the difficulties caused by drought, the rain itself poses a challenge. When drought-stricken areas eventually get rain, it tends to be heavier and harder to absorb, leading to flooding, which is one of the most catastrophic effects of climate change in European cities.

Benjamin Renard, principal investigator on the Hydrologic Extremes at the Global Scale (HEGS) projecttries to understand what more precipitation means for river systems and whether this leads to more flooding.

River flooding is among the most damaging extreme climate events in Europe, according to the European Environment Agency (EEA). If CO2 emissions continue to increase, climate change could triple direct damage from river flooding.

In cities, more rain leads to flooding in the streets, but this is not so easy in the case of rivers.

“You have watersheds, which act as a strong filter, so anything can happen,” Renard said. ‘Floods are not a direct translation of what happens in terms of precipitation.’

He and his collaborators created a statistical framework to assess the probability of river flooding in an area. Using data from about 2,000 rain gauge and hydrometric stations, which measure river flow, their framework can determine the probability of a flood in a given region. The data, from stations around the world, spans the past 100 years.

“The data sets we use for both precipitation and flooding come from every continent except Antarctica,” he said.

The framework links climate variables, such as temperature, atmospheric pressure and wind speed, to the probability of extreme weather events such as heavy rainfall or flooding.

Heavier Precipitation

‘We have indeed confirmed that precipitation has become heavier worldwide, but for floods the signal is much more complicated,’ says Renard. “You have some geographic areas where you don’t see much change, some areas where you see more and more flooding and some where you see less flooding.”

Renard plans to use the framework for seasonal forecasts or even for various extreme weather events.

“There is nothing in the framework that is specific to flooding,” he said. Researchers could configure the framework for other events such as heat waves, droughts and wildfires.

In any case, the seasonal forecasting stakes would be part of a useful early warning system. This would enable people, for example, to prepare for flooding from nearby rivers and help prevent loss of life and destruction of property.

Provided by Horizon: the EU Research & Innovation Magazine

