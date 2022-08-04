Auburn teacher threatened and intimidated by man at Sydney school

The search is on for a man who allegedly threatened a teacher at a school in western Sydney.

NSW Police said the incident happened at a school in Percy Street, Auburn, just after 2:30 p.m. on July 27.

The perpetrator is accused of intimidating and threatening the teacher before fleeing the scene.

Police think the man in the photo can help them with their investigation

Auburn Police officers arrived at the school and an investigation has been ongoing for a week.

Images of a man who wants to speak to the police have since been released.

He is described as of Mediterranean/Middle Eastern appearance, of medium build, with black hair, dark eyes and some facial scarring.

The man was wearing a maroon sweater, gray sweatpants with black gloves and sneakers.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at: 1800 333 000.