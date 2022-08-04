WhatsNew2Day
Auburn teacher threatened and intimidated by man at Sydney school

Australia
Police hunt man who came to school to ‘threaten and intimidate’ a teacher before he ran away

  • Sydney teacher threatened and harassed by a man who showed up to a school
  • NSW Police said the incident took place on July 27 at a school on Percy Street in Auburn
  • Images of a man believed to have been involved in the incident have now been released
  • The man is described as having a Mediterranean/Middle Eastern appearance
  • He is also of medium build, with black hair, dark eyes and some facial scars
  • Was wearing a maroon sweater, gray sweatpants, black gloves and sneakers
  • Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000

The search is on for a man who allegedly threatened a teacher at a school in western Sydney.

NSW Police said the incident happened at a school in Percy Street, Auburn, just after 2:30 p.m. on July 27.

The perpetrator is accused of intimidating and threatening the teacher before fleeing the scene.

Police think the man in the photo can help them with their investigation

NSW Police said the incident took place at a school on Percy Street in Auburn around 2:35pm on July 27.

Auburn Police officers arrived at the school and an investigation has been ongoing for a week.

Images of a man who wants to speak to the police have since been released.

He is described as of Mediterranean/Middle Eastern appearance, of medium build, with black hair, dark eyes and some facial scarring.

The man was wearing a maroon sweater, gray sweatpants with black gloves and sneakers.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at: 1800 333 000.

The man (pictured) is described as of Mediterranean/Middle Eastern appearance, of medium build, with black hair, dark eyes and some facial scarring

