How are YOU coping with the menopause? 10-question quiz about your symptoms gives you a score out of 50

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A menopause expert claims to have developed a tool that determines the severity of a woman’s symptoms.

Dr. Adam Tonis, founder of the New York-based clinic Femstrong, created a 10-point questionnaire that covers hot flashes, sleeping difficulties, and mood swings.

The results, which include a score out of 50, can help women understand where they are in their menopause journey, Dr. Tonis said.

The questionnaire, which can be accessed through by clicking hereAsk first how often a woman experiences heart palpitations or the sensation of a heart that is beating fast, fluttering, or pounding.

It also asks how often a woman experiences unexplained weight changes, her stress levels and how easy it is for her to make decisions.

Dr. Adam Tonis, founder of the New York-based clinic Femstrong, created a 10-point questionnaire that covers hot flashes, sleeping difficulties, and mood swings.

The questionnaire first asks how often a woman experiences heart palpitations or the sensation of a heart that is beating fast, fluttering or pounding.

It also asks how often a woman experiences unexplained weight changes, her stress levels and how easy it is for her to make decisions.

Other health and wellness questions include dietary questions about how well you think you eat, as well as rating your sleep schedule and activity levels.

After each question, information is offered, including that a rapid heart rate could be due to stress or too much caffeine.

It also offers tips to relieve symptoms, such as taking five-minute breaks from screens to breathe deeply and relax to relieve a racing heart.

After completing the questionnaire, women will receive an email within 24 hours, providing them with a score out of 50, which rates the severity of their symptoms.

It will also provide more tips for relieving the side effects of menopause.

“We believe that by shedding light on menopause we can foster a more caring and understanding society that values ​​the health and well-being of all women,” said Dr. Tonis.

‘It’s not just about facing menopause; it’s about thriving throughout the entire process.”

Menopause is when a woman’s menstruation stops. She usually appears between 45 and 55 years old.

Researchers estimate there will be 1.2 billion menopausal women worldwide by 2030, as life expectancy increases.

Eight in ten women will experience symptoms including hot flashes, night sweats, vaginal dryness, difficulty sleeping, low mood or anxiety, and memory problems.

Women are advised to see their GP if their symptoms are difficult to control.

Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) is the main medication used to relieve symptoms. It works by replacing hormones that are at low levels.

Official figures show that HRT use has soared in England in recent years.

The latest NHS data recorded 11 million HRT prescriptions in 2022/23, a 47 per cent increase on the previous year. They were distributed among 2.3 million patients, an increase of 29 percent compared to the 2021-22 period.

Demand has been so great that the UK has been hit by a shortage of some HRT drugs.

Experts estimate that HRT gels, patches and pills are up to 90 percent effective in reducing symptoms.