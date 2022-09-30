Army officer who tried to provide medical information on military officers to Russia is RELEASED

The first trans US Army officer and her wife, who conspired together to hand over medical information about top military officers to Russia, have been placed under house arrest.

Maj. Jamie Lee Henry, 39, and Johns Hopkins doctor Anna Gabrielian, 36, were accused of using their secret security clearance at North Carolina’s Fort Bragg to steal the base’s hospital records, according to the Department of Justice.

A Maryland court has now ordered that they be released to house arrest while being monitored 24/7.

While Henry was released without bond, Gabrielian was released on $500,000 unsecured bond. The court also ruled that Henry can be ordered to undergo psychiatric or medical treatment.

The couple, from Rockville, had met with an undercover FBI agent in August, who they believed was from the Russian embassy, ​​to turn over files that the Kremlin “could exploit.”

Major Jamie Lee Henry, the Army’s first transgender officer, and her wife have been accused of trying to pass the medical records of top military officers and their families to the Russian government in an FBI sting operation.

Dr. Anna Gabrielian, an anesthesiologist at Johns Hopkins, said her actions were driven by her patriotism toward Russia as she sought to hand over files that the Kremlin “could exploit.”

As part of their release, Henry and Gabrielian were ordered to surrender their passports and refrain from possessing firearms or weapons.

A 5-kilometer perimeter has also been set up around the couple’s home, where alarms will be activated if they break the condition of their confinement.

The couple’s attorneys did not immediately respond to DailyMail.com’s request for comment.

According to the indictment, which was unsealed Thursday, Gabrielian said she was motivated by patriotism toward Russia, and that Henry used his authorization as a staff intern to help secure files on officers and their families.

Fort Bragg is among one of the most populous military installations in the world, home to some 52,000 active duty soldiers. The base houses the Delta Force and the US Army Special Operations Forces.

“My point of view is that until the United States declares war against Russia, I can help as much as I want,” Henry allegedly told the undercover agent when they met to finalize the deal in August. ‘At that point, I will have some ethical issues that I will have to resolve.’

“You will solve those ethical problems,” Gabrielian allegedly replied, adding that Henry was a “coward” for fear of violating HIPAA.

Gabrielian, an instructor of anesthesiology and critical care medicine at Hopkins, told the undercover agent on Aug. 17 that she “was motivated by patriotism toward Russia to give whatever help I could to Russia, even if it meant getting fired or going to jail.” the jail”.

Gabrielian Johns Hopkins’ profile shows that he speaks Russian and received his medical degree from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine in 2012.

She married Henry in 2015, the same year the elder officially came out as transgender.

Henry allegedly used his clearance as an intern at Fort Bragg (pictured) to steal medical files from patients at the base hospital.

Gabrielian allegedly told the agent that Henry not only had access to medical information at the military base, but also information about how the United States was training the military to provide assistance to Ukraine.

During that meeting, Henry allegedly told the agent that she had tried to enlist to fight for Russia against Ukraine.

‘Henry explained to the [undercover agent that they were] he promised to help Russia, and had sought to volunteer to join the Russian military after the conflict in Ukraine began, but Russia wanted people with ‘combat experience’ and he had none,’ the indictment says.

Henry further stated: ‘The way I see what is happening in Ukraine now is that the United States is using the Ukrainians as a proxy for its own hatred of Russia,’ the charging document alleged.

By August 31, Gabrielian met with the agent at a hotel in Gaithersburg, Maryland, and offered medical records for a spouse of an Office of Naval Intelligence service member and a relative of an Air Force veteran. .

‘Gabrielian highlighted the [undercover agent] a medical problem reflected in the records of [the military member’s spouse] that Russia could exploit,’ the indictment reads.

During the Aug. 31 meeting, Henry also provided medical information about five patients at Fort Bragg, including a retired Army officer, a Department of Defense employee, and spouses of active and deceased veterans, according to the indictment.

Henry (left) attending a pride event in 2015 after becoming the Army’s first trans officer.

Henry has been treating US service members as a physician and internist for 17 years.

The couple also allegedly spoke to the agent about contingency plans for their family in case the operation was exposed.

“Gabrilelian suggested a cover story for their interactions and a plan for Gabrielian and Henry’s children to quickly flee the US if Gabrielian and Henry are told to act in a way that could expose their communications and actions to the public. US government,” the indictment reads.

The anesthesiologist allegedly told the agent to help his children get “a good flight to Turkey to go on vacation because I don’t want to end up in jail here with my children hostage over my head.”

The couple was ultimately charged with conspiracy and wrongful disclosure of individually identifiable health information.

They face up to 15 years in federal prison if convicted of both counts.

In a statement, a Johns Hopkins spokesperson said: “We were surprised to learn of this news this morning and intend to cooperate fully with investigators.”

Representatives from the Army and Justice Department did not immediately respond to DailyMail.com’s request for comment.

In 2015, Henry was reported being the first known active duty army officer to come out as transgender.

In May 2015, the Army granted Henry’s request to officially change his name and gender, with the Army using female pronouns in his introductions.

It was a first for the Army, which has long held that being transgender or diagnosed with gender dysphoria is incompatible with military service and grounds for termination.

Henry joined ROTC at age 17 and has been treating service members as a physician and internist for 17 years since his first rotation at Walter Reed.

The eldest had previously promoted the Army and its leadership for accepting her identity as a transgender woman.

“My commander said, ‘I don’t care who you love, I don’t care how you identify, I want you to be healthy and I want you to be able to do your job,'” Henry told Buzzfeed.

“I was blown away … because of the stereotypes that I had, growing up in the South, growing up in a fundamentalist Christian family, that you would automatically think I was a freak, you would automatically think, ‘You have to be discharged only as the doctors recommend. reg.”