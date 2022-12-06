Apple allows developers to set more price points in new App Store update

In a dramatic update to its app cost structure, Apple announced that starting today (Dec. 6), developers can choose from 900 price points for their apps in 45 currencies across 175 storefronts, from $0.10 to $10,000, subject to Apple’s approval.

This is almost 10 times more available for most apps since the App Store debuted in 2008. There are also improvements to pricing for App Stores around the world, so for example a developer can set one price for one country but have prices for their apps change automatically according to the exchange rate around the world.

This means you’ll see an app more often and in several increments at a fixed price, and not dictated by the ever-changing exchange rate, which hit Apple TV in October.

When it comes to subscription levels, the same improvements will apply as of today, but setting prices independently for different countries will come in early 2023, while in-app purchases for apps from early next year can also benefit from these improvements.

This is a big win for developers, who have long been asking for these features to better set their prices for different regions. However, it’s also a win for iPhone, Mac, and other Apple device users when it comes to major updates and subscriptions for years to come.

A better store for everyone

(Image credit: TechRadar)

These improvements not only benefit the developers, but also the users of iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch. We’ve seen in the past where some apps and subscriptions have increased their prices inflation like Apple Music but these new features may nevertheless lock in prices, while allowing them to set lower prices than previously allowed.

These enhanced price point selections, such as smaller price increases of $0.10 / £0.10 / AU$0.10, can now be set by developers, so in-app purchases or subscriptions can benefit, especially when it comes to holiday offers all year round.

Apple confirmed to TechRadar that these price increases for in-app purchases will roll out in Spring 2023, as they wanted to roll out these changes slowly because it’s such a big change for the store and its developers. However, since in-app purchases are a big part of games that aren’t on Apple Arcade, developers may feel like they’re being locked out until spring of next year to take advantage of these improvements.

Either way, it’s a positive change for developers and users alike, as it gives developers more control over how their apps are priced, and those prices are no longer dictated by the ever-changing exchange rate around the world.

With Apple’s VR headset reportedly set to launch in 2023, this could be a good opportunity for the company to have the App Store ready for when apps are released for this upcoming product, which could benefit from these price improvements.