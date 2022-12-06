Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Apple allows developers to set more price points in new App Store update

by Jacky
In a dramatic update to its app cost structure, Apple announced that starting today (Dec. 6), developers can choose from 900 price points for their apps in 45 currencies across 175 storefronts, from $0.10 to $10,000, subject to Apple’s approval.

This is almost 10 times more available for most apps since the App Store debuted in 2008. There are also improvements to pricing for App Stores around the world, so for example a developer can set one price for one country but have prices for their apps change automatically according to the exchange rate around the world.

