Anthony Davis more open to playing center this time around?
Anthony Davis on how he feels about possibly starting at the 5: “I trust Coach’s decision. I mean I’m pretty sure he heard AD wants to play the 4 so he knows where I stand but at the end of the day I want to win so if I play the 5 then that’s what it should to be.” – 2:11 am
Final: Wolves 118, Lakers 113
The Lakers drop to 1-4 in the preseason. LeBron had 25 points and 11 rebounds. AD had 19 points and 13 rebounds. Lonnie Walker played well before leaving with a left ankle sprain. The Lakers shot 10-38 on 3s (26.3%).
Next up: in Sacramento on Friday. – 12:39 pm
Most of the minutes of the head spin so far bring us back to an old question: Is there enough help around LeBron and AD?
Duo combines for 44 points, 15-23 shooting, 24 rebounds but shooting (10 for 38 on threes), 20 conversions sinking team. – 12:38 pm
Anthony Davis tonight:
19 PTSD
13 REB
2 STL
2 BLK
Top __ player in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/1RyBFG4kSQ – 12:18 pm
LAL trail 87-80 after 3 Qs.
LeBron had 25 points (9 out of 12 FGs), 11 boards and 3 assists in 25 minutes. He and AD (19 points, 13 boards, 3 assists in 27 minutes) are probably ready for the night. – 12:03 pm
LAL struggled in the 2nd Q and was outdone by 8 despite a clock-thumping tip from LeBron that made it 62-54 for the Wolves.
LeBron (16 points), AD (14) and Walker (9) were all very efficient with 15 for 22 (68%), but the rest of the team only shot 3 for 21 (14%). – 11:17 pm
LeBron James tipped the buzzer just before halftime, putting the Lakers within 62-54 of TWolves. James leads Lakers with 16 points, 7 rebounds, AD has 14 points, 7 rebounds. Lakers are 2-for-18 from 3-point range. – 11:15 pm
Rest: Wolves 62, Lakers 54
That was as disjointed as a quarter as the Lakers have had this preseason (with their regulars). LeBron has 16 points and 7 rebs. AD has 14 points and 7 rebs. The small banking unit was crushed. Naz Reid dominated with 19 points and 11 rebs (3 offensive). – 11:15 pm
Naz Reid: 12 points, 7 boards. more than holding up against AD – 23:04
Lakers and TWolves are tied 30-30 at the end of the first quarter. Lonnie Walker IV and LeBron James lead the Lakers by 9 points each. AD has 7 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists. – 22:44
First Quarter: Lakers 30, Timberwolves 30
AD’s buzzer-beater-jumper makes for a tie after one. LeBron and Lonnie Walker each have 9 points. Wolves already have four offensive rebounds. A rough first quarter for Russ, who went out of bounds twice for the Lakers bench. – 22:44
Anthony Davis ripped a big old hole in his shorts. pic.twitter.com/c2RaBFCEih – 22:39
Gobert and Towns are among a number of Wolves who won’t be playing the Lakers tonight, so we won’t see that contrast in styles between LAL’s smaller/faster group with AD on the 5 and Minnesota’s massive lineup. – 8:33 pm
The Lakers start tonight with LeBron, AD, Russ, Beverley and Lonnie Walker against MIN and Darvin Ham says he will use a regular season rotation for the first three quarters. – 8:16 PM
Darvin Ham says the Lakers will start the following group tonight:
Russell Westbrook
Patrick Beverley
Lonnie Walker IV
LeBron James
Anthony Davis- 8:16 PM
Lakers coach Darvin Ham shares his starters vs T-Wolves: Westbrook, Beverley, Walker, LeBron and AD – 8:16 PM
📅 On this day in 1979, the Clippers’ World B. Free opened its season with 46 points, seven rebounds, five assists and seven steals.
Since the NBA began tracking steals in 1973-74, Free and Anthony Davis have been the only players to record at least 45p/5r/5a/5s in a season opener. pic.twitter.com/RSN7ssDNXs – 11:01 am
A month earlier, Lillard’s Portland Trail Blazers had been knocked out in the first round for the second consecutive season, leaving the guard uncertain about his future with the franchise. James himself had experienced an early elimination in the playoffs and was looking for a star guard for Los Angeles. Ever the salesman, he invited Lillard to his sprawling estate in Brentwood. “He was like, ‘Go to the house,'” Lillard told me recently. “And I’m like, shit, I’m here. Tomorrow is the only day I don’t have anything planned. I can pull up a little.” utilities Lillard sat opposite James and Anthony Davis, who needed help in their search for another title. That evening they drank expensive wine and Italian dishes and discussed their plans for the future. “We chopped it as best as the possibilities,” said Lillard. -through the bell / October 13, 2022
Kyle Goon: LeBron on him and AD finish with double digit rebounds: “The only way we can gain the coaching staff’s confidence that we can play smaller and faster is by rebounding. … That’s our job. Our job is to clean glass when we play small sometimes.” -via Twitter @kylegoon / October 13, 2022