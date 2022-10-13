Anthony Davis more open to playing center this time around?

A month earlier, Lillard’s Portland Trail Blazers had been knocked out in the first round for the second consecutive season, leaving the guard uncertain about his future with the franchise. James himself had experienced an early elimination in the playoffs and was looking for a star guard for Los Angeles. Ever the salesman, he invited Lillard to his sprawling estate in Brentwood. “He was like, ‘Go to the house,'” Lillard told me recently. “And I’m like, shit, I’m here. Tomorrow is the only day I don’t have anything planned. I can pull up a little.” utilities Lillard sat opposite James and Anthony Davis, who needed help in their search for another title. That evening they drank expensive wine and Italian dishes and discussed their plans for the future. “We chopped it as best as the possibilities,” said Lillard. -through the bell / October 13, 2022