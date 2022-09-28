Ant Anstead departs courthouse amid ugly custody battle with ex-wife Christina Hall

Ant Anstead is pictured exiting a courthouse amid his ugly custody battle with ex-wife Christina Hall over their three-year-old son Hudson.

The Wheelers and Dealers host, 43, was seen leaving an Orange County courthouse on Tuesday, four months after asking for full custody of their toddler.

The sighting comes after Ant Christina, 39, accused of ‘exploiting’ their child by using him in social media advertisements in court documents obtained by Us Weekly. He also supports having “joint” physical custody of their child, the site reports.

Custody battle: Ant Anstead was pictured leaving an Orange County courthouse Tuesday morning amid his ugly custody battle with ex-wife Christina Hall over their three-year-old son Hudson

Ant was spotted leaving the courthouse in a smart beige coat, black top and acid wash jeans.

He turned his head to a dressed man, who appeared to be his lawyer, as they walked out together.

While Ant seemed rather relaxed despite the high stakes of the situation, at one point he was seen with his hands crossed behind his back.

He was also seen chatting with someone on his phone. The TV host looked deep in thought as he lowered his gaze and pressed his phone to his ear.

Legal Representation: Anstead was seen strolling next to a clothed man, who appeared to be his lawyer

Answering a call: At one point, the TV host was completely engrossed in a phone call

In the latest update in his custody battle with Christina, Ant expressed concerns about Hudson’s exposure to reality television and his ex using their child in her social media ads.

“The risks to a child working on a television production set (even if that ‘set’ is Christina’s home) are countless and well documented,” he said in the documents, according to Us Weekly.

Aside from the obvious pressures of working in a TV production environment, children involved in television production often have lingering problems that affect their well-being, worldview and self-image, leaving them less and dependent on the perceived approval of others for their self-image. worth.’

Hit Back: In the latest update in his custody battle with Christina, Ant expressed concern about Hudson’s exposure to reality TV production and his ex using him in her social media ads

“My goal is to ensure that Hudson has an enjoyable, healthy and natural childhood, with as little stress as possible, and this should be prioritized over creating commercial opportunities and content,” he added.

Ant claimed on file that Christina has “already exploited” Hudson by using him in her paid promotional content on her social media channels.

“I fear she also has footage of him, to use in one of her reality TV shows, without my knowledge or consent, and continues to film him despite my objections,” he said. “I don’t believe it is in Hudson’s best interest to be exploited as a ‘spokesperson, ambassador’ or as a ‘model’ for social media products or campaigns.”

Body Language: At one point he was seen with his hands crossed behind his back

He also said he would decline requests for their son to appear in advertisements because he wanted his child to protect his child’s ability to make that decision for himself.

Although Ant and Christina were able to solve several problems without the help of the court, the TV host still struggles with his son being involved in reality television.

He then raised Kaila Posey, the star of Toddlers & Tiaras who died by suicide earlier this year at age 16.

Happier times: Anstead was married to Christina from 2018 to 2021 and is now in a relationship with Renee Zellweger; pictured December 2019

“One of my many fears that Hudson will be forced to film reality TV is the possibility that public ridicule over apparently benign content will become insurmountably demeaning,” he said. “I urge the courts to review the recent and tragic case of Kailia Posey and a defining embarrassing meme.”

In a comment obtained by Page sixChristina, who is now married to Josh Hall, called Anstead’s allegations “really offensive and simply untrue.”

“I never exploited our son Hudson. He appeared in a few of my own Instagram ads that each took less than 5 minutes to film. I have all the images and they were all fun activities that he liked to do, such as playing with toys or baking cookies,” she says in court documents.

She added ‘nothing was forced.’

Parenting: The exes welcomed their only child together, son Hudson, in 2019

Christina added that both she and Ant have gone to “private mediation” to resolve their issues, and “his statement makes it clear that he is only interested in smearing me in public.”

When Ant filed for full custody of Hudson in April, he accused Christina of being an unfit mother and claimed she had been negligent when it came to the medical safety of both him and their son Hudson.

Anstead also berated Christina for being largely absent, seeing Hudson only “9 full days a month,” and using him as nothing more than a social media prop when she does have him.

Christina responded to his claims through her legal team at the time, calling allegations that she endangered Hudson and was completely absent from his life “false allegations” that have “shocked” her, according to People.