WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Andy Murray is OUT of the Gijon Open after losing to Sebastian Korda in the quarter-finals

Sports
By Merry

Andy Murray is OUT of the Gijon Open after losing in three sets to Sebastian Korda in the quarter-finals… when the Briton is defeated by the world’s number 47 in a two-hour, 27-minute clash

  • Andy Murray lost to Sebastian Korda . in the Gijon Open quarterfinals
  • The Briton lost the first and third set during the two-hour, 27-minute game
  • Korda now meets Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech in the semifinals in Gijon

By Pa Sport

Published: 09:23, October 15, 2022 | Updated: 09:24, October 15, 2022

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Andy Murray is out of the Gijon Open after being defeated by Sebastian Korda in the quarterfinals in three sets.

After losing the opener, Murray dominated the second set before seeing Korda do the same to wrap up a 6-4 1-6 6-1 win in two hours and 27 minutes.

The Briton was broken by his American opponent in the third and seventh games of set one, trailing 5-2, before breaking back in the eighth but unable to turn things around.

Andy Murray is out of the Gijon Open after losing to Sebastian Korda in three sets

Andy Murray is out of the Gijon Open after losing to Sebastian Korda in three sets

American Korda now meets French player Arthur Rinderknech in the semifinals in Gijon

American Korda now meets French player Arthur Rinderknech in the semifinals in Gijon

American Korda now meets French player Arthur Rinderknech in the semifinals in Gijon

Murray then took the first five games of set two en route to a draw – only to lose the first five of set three as Korda shot to victory.

Korda will now face Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech, who defeated second seeded Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta (Spa) 4-6 6-3 7-6 (16).

You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Ads Blocker Image Powered by Code Help Pro

Ads Blocker Detected!!!

We have detected that you are using extensions to block ads. Please support us by disabling these ads blocker.

Powered By
Best Wordpress Adblock Detecting Plugin | CHP Adblock