Andy Murray is OUT of the Gijon Open after losing to Sebastian Korda in the quarter-finals

Andy Murray is out of the Gijon Open after being defeated by Sebastian Korda in the quarterfinals in three sets.

After losing the opener, Murray dominated the second set before seeing Korda do the same to wrap up a 6-4 1-6 6-1 win in two hours and 27 minutes.

The Briton was broken by his American opponent in the third and seventh games of set one, trailing 5-2, before breaking back in the eighth but unable to turn things around.

American Korda now meets French player Arthur Rinderknech in the semifinals in Gijon

Murray then took the first five games of set two en route to a draw – only to lose the first five of set three as Korda shot to victory.

Korda will now face Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech, who defeated second seeded Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta (Spa) 4-6 6-3 7-6 (16).