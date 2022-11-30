All the things an Apple Watch can do without an iPhone

The Apple Watch is one of the most complete experiences you’ll find in the company’s range.

The electronic watch has been a major player in the sector of wearable technology since its launch in 2015. Over different generations Apple has added features such as GPS, LTE and weatherproofing that make the Apple Watch ever more a standalone device in its own right – but is it possible to untether it from the iPhone entirely?

This article will explain exactly what an Apple Watch can do without an iPhone.

Can an Apple Watch be used without an iPhone?

Both yes and no.

An iPhone is required to set up the Apple Watch when it’s first purchased. There’s no getting round that. The Watch app on iPhone does most of this heavy lifting. Without it, you will have a beautiful bracelet that costs far too much.

We explain the process in how to set up an Apple Watch, but the cold hard fact is that without an iPhone you won’t be able to set up the Apple Watch. Apple regards the Apple Watch as a companion device to its smartphone, so much so that you can’t even use a Mac or iPad to help get it up and running.

So why did we say “yes and no”, rather than just “no”? Well, although you can’t set up an Apple Watch without an iPhone, you can set up an Apple Watch for someone who doesn’t have an iPhone–a child, or an other family member–using your iPhone. They can still access many of Apple Watch’s features. You will need to add them to your Family Sharing Group, and their Apple Watch needs to be cellular capable to take full advantage–although the Apple Watch only really needs to be able to connect to a Wi-Fi network to send or receive data, so they don’t even need to be using cellular. They will only need to be within range of your iPhone to update their Apple Watch software and change some settings.

Similar to the iPhone, you can still use many of the features on your Apple Watch even when you leave your iPhone at home. We’ll run through the things your Apple Watch doesn’t need an iPhone for below.

An iPhone is not required for an Apple Watch to function.

These are just a few of the many things that an Apple Watch is capable of without you needing an iPhone.

Sometimes, your Apple Watch will need to be connected to a Wi Fi network or cellular.

Monitor Activity and Workouts

Want to close your rings, but don’t fancy dragging your iPhone out on a run or long walk? Your steps, as well as other information, will be recorded by the Apple Watch while you are out and about. You can sync your iPhone data to your iPhone if you own an iPhone.

You can also use other Health features

You can still use these Apple Watch features even if your iPhone is not connected to Wi-Fi or cellular.

If your Apple Watch is compatible, you can check your heart rate.

If your Apple Watch is compatible, you can take an ECG

Your Apple Watch can measure your blood oxygen.

Keep track of your sleep

Track medications

Track menstrual cycle

Listen to music

You can store a lot of tracks on your Apple Watch, which can be used to listen to music while you run or while you’re out in the garden. Of course, as there is no headphone jack on an Apple Watch, you’ll need a pair of Bluetooth headphones – unless you want the tiny little speakers to ruin your exercise session and relationship with the neighbours.

You can also stream music from Apple Music – if you are connected to Wi-Fi or have a cellular connection.

We show you how Bluetooth headphones can be used with your Apple Watch.

Listen to audiobooks and podcasts

You can listen to podcasts and audiobooks even when there is no Wi Fi or cellular connection if you have them synced with your Apple Watch. You can stream them as long as you are connected to Wi-Fi and cellular networks.

See the latest

You will need Wi-Fi or cell phone connectivity to access this one. However, even if your iPhone is not nearby, you can still view the News app and track stocks.

Receive and make phone calls

You can connect your Apple Watch Series 3 or earlier with cellular capabilities or a Wi-Fi network to set the Watch up to act as an extension to your iPhone. With this in place, you’ll then be able to make and receive calls directly on your Watch, even if your iPhone is in a drawer back home.

There are additional costs to using the eSIM feature, but you’ll find them far less onerous than the normal plans offered by carriers.

You can read more about how to answer or make a call using Apple Watch.

Text messages can be sent and received

Just like phone calls, your Apple Watch will allow you to send and get messages as long you have Wi-Fi access or cellular data.

Emails can be read and sent

The same is true of emails – as long as you are on a Wi-Fi or cellular network you don’t require your iPhone.

Maps are a great tool!

Another very useful feature that’s available on an Apple Watch is the ability to use the Apple Maps app without an iPhone nearby. You will need a Wi Fi connection or a cellular contract to do this. With that in place, you’re free to roam without an expensive and heavy iPhone shaped bulk in your pocket.

Learn how to use Apple Maps with Apple Watch.

You can also use Compass to find north without having to connect to the network.

Apple Pay

You might not realise it, but once you’ve set up Apple Pay on your Apple Watch, there’s no need to have your iPhone with you when paying for things at the checkout. Double-press the Side button, hold the Watch above the contactless sensor and the payment should be processed immediately.

If you haven’t used this feature yet, then a quick read of how to use Apple Pay on Apple Watch will speed up those moments at the checkout.

Can an Apple Watch be used in conjunction with an Android phone?

No. If Apple doesn’t want the Watch working with iPads and Macs, then you can assume that Android phones are well down the list.

It’s possible that Apple sees the Watch as a system-seller, in that people will stick with iPhone just to use the Apple Watch. There’s no great temptation for the company to open up the devices to new platforms any time soon.

If you’ve yet to take the plunge on an Apple Watch or need to update your existing model to take advantage of some of the features listed above, be sure to check out best Apple Watch and best Apple Watch deals.