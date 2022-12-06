Adobe is ready to accept your AI-generated stock art

AI-generated art is a controversial topic to say the least as some reject it while others embrace it. Adobe is now on the latter side, as it will begin accepting “artwork created using generative AI” on its Stock platform – with some stipulations.

Scroll through the announcement (opens in new tab), it seems that Adobe sees this move as the best middle ground. The company understands people’s concerns about AI-generated art, but recognizes that technology will be used regardless of any ethical concerns. Adobe expects contributors to use AI as a way to “diversify their portfolios, expand their creativity, and increase their earning potential.” In addition to the adoption, Adobe works its Stock Contributor Guidelines (opens in new tab) around the core belief of providing full transparency to future buyers of AI art.

Adobe’s new rules

First, all generated AI content must be properly labeled as such, including images that look like photographs. Only photos taken with a physical camera can be submitted to Adobe as real photos. Contributors must tag their submissions as “Generative AI” and specify that it is both “fictitious and generated.” Adobe doesn’t want users to tag submissions with “imprecise descriptors,” such as saying an image is a 3D representation when it isn’t, or claiming that the people depicted are real.

You also can’t submit anything with real locations, “identifiable properties” [like a company logo], or remarkable people…” regardless of whether it is photorealistic or a caricature. Content that is based on or depicts an image of “an identifiable person requires a model release”, meaning you need permission and the rights to use someone’s likeness. Images should also be of high quality; nothing nightmares (opens in new tab).

When it comes to image rights, some platforms, like Getty Images (opens in new tab), have banned AI artwork due to possible copyright issues. Adobe, on the other hand, takes it up a notch. It seems that users are being asked to familiarize themselves with the terms and conditions of an AI tool when it comes to licensing AI-generated content. If the developers of the tool don’t want people to license creations for commercial use, you can’t submit them. According to Adobe, royalties earned on AI-generated images are the same as other Stock content.

At first glance, it seems that Adobe will not ask for proof of copyright. We’ve asked Adobe if there will be any licensing moderation or if it’s all on the honor system. We’ll update this story if Adobe responds.

The future of art?

Needless to say, many artists on the internet have problems with this kind of technology. Many fear losing revenue if people flock to freely available AI engines to generate art. It can have the unfortunate side effect of extinguish that artistic spark in amateur artists. Adobe remains positive in its announcement by suggesting that this is simply a new path.

This decision will certainly be an interesting experiment, especially when it comes to copyright. Getty Images may have banned AI images on its platform due to possible copyright issues, Shutterstock thought it would be best to partner with developers like DALL-E parent OpenAI .