Adobe is ready to accept your AI-generated stock art

by Jacky
AI-generated art is a controversial topic to say the least as some reject it while others embrace it. Adobe is now on the latter side, as it will begin accepting “artwork created using generative AI” on its Stock platform – with some stipulations.

Scroll through the announcement (opens in new tab), it seems that Adobe sees this move as the best middle ground. The company understands people’s concerns about AI-generated art, but recognizes that technology will be used regardless of any ethical concerns. Adobe expects contributors to use AI as a way to “diversify their portfolios, expand their creativity, and increase their earning potential.” In addition to the adoption, Adobe works its Stock Contributor Guidelines (opens in new tab) around the core belief of providing full transparency to future buyers of AI art.

