Actress Olivia Wilde WINS New York custody battle with ex Jason Sudeikis

Actress Olivia Wilde won a custody battle in New York against her ex Jason Sudeikis on Wednesday after a judge ruled that California is her children’s home state.

Sudeikis, 46, filed a lawsuit against his ex in New York City Family Court in October 2021 over their two children. He had wanted his two children with Wilde to live with him in Brooklyn.

However, Wilde wanted them to stay with her in Los Angeles and possibly move to London, where her boyfriend Harry Styles lives.

She has accused the Ted Lasso star of having her custody papers “in the most aggressive way possible,” DailyMail.com revealed exclusively.

And on Wednesday, a judge in New York dismissed the case.

Sudeikis, 46, and Wilde, 38, began dating in 2011 and had two children, son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 5, before splitting up in late 2020.

Actress Olivia Wild and Jason Sudeikis share two children — eight-year-old son Otis and five-year-old daughter Daisy — and had continued to amicably co-parent after their divorce.