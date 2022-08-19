Accused man revealed his involvement in a Victorian man’s murder in rap lyrics

<!–

One of three men charged with torturing and then shooting a man they thought was a pedophile wrote rap lyrics about murder, a Victorian jury has told.

“I have murder in mind, see blood in my eyes, murder in my head, someone is going to die tonight,” Jordan Bottom wrote after the 2018 murder, in texts read Friday to a Supreme Court jury.

Bottom, along with Rikki Smith and Albert Thorn, is accused of taking Bradley Lyons, 30, to a shallow grave and shooting him to death after assaulting him and keeping him in a boot for hours.

It was done in the shared belief that Mr Lyons had sexually abused his stepdaughters and impregnated two of them, the court heard.

All three men plead not guilty to murder.

Bradley Lyons (pictured) was reportedly shot dead after being tortured and kept in a suitcase for hours

The attack on Mr Lyons began after he finished his work on December 2, 2018, when four men attacked him while he was in bed at his home at Lakes Entrance in eastern Victoria.

The men, including Smith and Thorn, beat Mr Lyons until he bled before tying him up and throwing him in a trunk, prosecutor Raymond Gibson QC told the court.

He was driven to Thorn’s mansion and left in the trunk for hours while a group of people – including Thorn, Smith and Bottom – pondered their next steps from an unused water tank.

Gibson claimed they wanted him to confess to sexually abusing children.

Later that evening, Mr. Lyons was taken from the trunk and tied to a massage table and was further assaulted and tortured with Deep Heat and kettle water.

Mr Gibson said he was put back in the trunk by Thorn, Bottom and Smith and driven to the bushland in Double Bridges.

He claimed Thorn shot Mr. Lyons in the leg and head, while Smith and Bottom helped bury him in a shallow grave.

He said Bottom initially confessed to shooting Mr Lyons and then took police to his remains in March 2019. After taking them to the grave, he told police it was Thorn who fired the shots.

“It doesn’t matter who Lyons ultimately shot, because all three were a party, all three were complicit,” Gibson told the court.

Two weeks after his arrest, police received diaries in which Bottom admitted his involvement in rap lyrics.

Lips closed forever, you can’t buy loyalty. I will do what I have to, even die for the team. All I see is death every time I dream,” a rap written on December 25, 2018 and read by Mr. Gibson said.

The Supreme Court heard there was a shared belief that Mr Lyons was a pedophile and had assaulted his stepdaughters and the alleged assault on him was to try and get a confession from him

Bottom pleaded not guilty to unlawful imprisonment, assault and murder.

His attorney David Cronin said Bottom had no intention of killing Mr Lyons. He admits that he traveled to Double Bridges with Thorn and Smith in a car, but did not pull the trigger.

Thorn pleaded guilty to false and unlawful imprisonment and intentionally causing injury, but denies assault and murder.

“He was not in the car that took Lyons to his final resting place, he was not present when Lyons was murdered,” his attorney James Anderson said.

He said Thorn wanted Mr. Lyons to be released alive and learned of Bottom’s murder on December 3.

Smith has admitted to deliberately causing serious harm but pleaded not guilty to unlawful imprisonment, assault and murder.

His attorney John Saunders said he took part in the attack in Mr Lyons’ bedroom, “but that doesn’t make him guilty of murder.”

The process continues.