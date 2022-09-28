Aaron Patrick AFR columnist ‘kicked a dog’ outside Colombian Hotel and chased to Chemist Warehouse

Newspaper columnist and author Aaron Patrick was chased down a Sydney street after allegedly kicking a dog outside a pub

An award-winning newspaper columnist and author was chased on foot for a block down a busy Sydney street after allegedly kicking a dog outside an inner-city hotel.

Australian Financial Review journalist Aaron Patrick has claimed he feared for his safety after an encounter with three strangers near the Columbian Hotel in Oxford Street, Darlinghurst.

Patrick had passed the pub when he became involved in an argument with the owner of a dog and another man and woman, all three of whom were friends.

The dog, called Rosie, has been described as looking like a Pitbull or Staffordshire Bull Terrier.

What happened next will be determined at a hearing next year, but a court heard further allegations on Wednesday as police contested a summons issued by Patrick.

The 52-year-old had searched for the criminal records of the dog owner and his companions, as well as any communication between the police and a media outlet.

Patrick particularly wanted to know if the three witnesses had been convicted of dishonesty, violence or intimidation.

After allegedly kicking a dog called Rosie outside a pub, Patrick was chased down Oxford Street by the animal’s owner and his friend until they detained him at this chemical warehouse on the corner of Riley Street

Downing Center Local Court heard that the Daily Telegraph had published a story on August 23 revealing that Patrick had been charged with animal cruelty, nine months after the incident.

Patrick’s lawyer Trudie Cameron submitted the article contained information not publicly available at the time and questioned whether it had been provided by police to tarnish her client’s reputation.

Patrick is listed as a ‘senior correspondent’ for the AFR, writing on politics and business from the paper’s Sydney newsroom.

He has previously written for The New York Times, The Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal after starting his journalism career at Melbourne’s Herald-Sun.

The journalist appeared on the court list accused under his full name, Aaron Odysseus Patrick. He has used the byline A. Odysseus Patrick when writing for foreign publications.

Odysseus is a legendary Greek king known for his intellect, cunning and versatility and the hero of Homer’s epic work The Odyssey.

The original Daily Telegraph story reported that Patrick had been accused of kicking a dog on Oxford Street outside a hotel on the evening of Saturday 27 November.

On Wednesday it was revealed that the collision took place in broad daylight around

“The man was chased into a nearby business where he was restrained by two men,” a police spokeswoman said.

‘Officers from Surry Hills Police Area Command attended and spoke to a 51-year-old man.

‘He was arrested and taken to Surry Hills Police Station where he was charged with cruelty to an animal.

“North Sydney man granted conditional bail.”

Patrick had responded with his own brief statement identifying himself as the accused man.

“A plea of ​​not guilty has been entered,” he said. ‘I was afraid for my safety and sought to protect myself. The case will be defended.’

Mrs Cameron confirmed on Wednesday that self-defence would be raised when the case is heard in April next year.

She said Patrick’s shin had made contact with the dog and there had been an argument with its owner and his two friends.

He had kicked the dog once outside the Colombian and then again after he fled across Crown Street.

The dog’s owner and his male friend then chased Patrick down Oxford Street until they made a citizen’s arrest at the Chemist Warehouse on the corner of Riley Street.

Mrs Cameron said there were no visible injuries to Rosie and there was no veterinary evidence.

‘There are no signs of damage; it could have been that the dog was injured, but we just don’t know, she said.

Ms Cameron said the evidence of the three witnesses would be challenged and her client was disadvantaged because police had not sought CCTV footage outside the Colombian.

Magistrate Gareth Christofi wanted to know Rosie’s race. When Ms Cameron said she looked like a ‘Staffy or Pitbull’, Mr Christofi replied: ‘No shrinking violet of a dog’.

“It sounds like a very unfortunate incident,” the judge said.

Stephen Warren, for the Commissioner of Police, described Rosie as ‘extremely calm’ and said she had been waiting with her owner at traffic lights while on a lead.

Ms Cameron countered that while Rosie might not seem “overly aggressive”, there was a public perception that some dog breeds were inherently dangerous.

She said the officer in charge of the investigation had told his client words to the effect of: “I could have assaulted you too if you kicked my dog” when he arrested him.

Ms Cameron said Patrick also claimed the officer had threatened to put him in a headlock if he did not use the fingerprint machine correctly back at Surry Hills police station.

Patrick further claimed that during his police questioning he had been put under ‘inappropriate pressure’.

Ms Cameron claimed that the officer responsible may have subsequently felt some animosity or malice towards Patrick, which contributed to details of the incident being released nine months later.

The officer in charge has stated that he had no communication with journalists.

Sir. Christofi said there were plenty of other explanations for how Patrick’s arrest was eventually made public, including a “muckraker” going to the media.

He found there was no “rational basis” to believe the accused officer leaked the information and any suggestion it had happened was “purely speculative”.

Ms Cameron withdrew her request for the criminal history of the dog owner and his friends when Mr Warren said they had no records.

Christofi declined to order the handover of police-media communications related to Patrick’s arrest, declaring it a “fishing expedition.”

Patrick graduated in Arts from the University of Sydney, where he studied Politics and completed a Masters in Public Administration at the Harvard Kennedy School in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

He is a committee member of the Harvard Club of Australia and former honorary treasurer of the Foreign Press Association in London.

His Linkedin profile says Patrick is the author of the best-read article in afr.com history – an October 2019 piece titled ‘Australia is rich, stupid and getting stupider’.

As well as writing for the Nine newspaper, Patrick also wrote the book ‘Ego: Malcolm Turnbull and the Liberal Party’s Civil War’, which was published in June.

He has also published works on the former Morrison government, the demise of the Labor Party after the Rudd-Gillard era and the unraveling of Tony Abbott’s government.