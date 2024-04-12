A single image that explains a driver’s anger after receiving a $115 parking ticket

A driver criticized a parking inspector who gave him a fine as he approached his car.

The woman received $115 even though she had photographic evidence that she was at the scene, a few meters from her car.

‘Issy’ (not her real name) had been shopping for a rush item in Chapel Street, Melbourne, on March 14.

As she approached her car, she saw the parking inspector overly diligent in the process of reserving her.

‘Issy’ received $115 even though she had photographic proof that she was at the location

Unfortunately for Issy, her pleas fell on deaf ears as the parking inspector continued to flash the violation notice in front of her.

He asked if he could leave without having to pay the fine, but was allegedly told it was “too late.”

“I was very frustrated knowing that I could have moved the car faster than the ticket gave me and opened up the space again,” Issy said. yahoo news.

Unbeknownst to me at the time, Issy had parked in a special ‘mail zone’, designated for the exclusive use of mail vehicles.

Only Australia Post contractors with required signage or Australia Post employees are permitted to park and stopping is prohibited.

Issy now realizes that she shouldn’t have parked there and has happily paid the fine.

I just hoped the parking inspector would have been a little slower with the draw.

“It is what it is, I’ve learned my lesson, but sometimes I feel like they should be a little more lenient,” he said.