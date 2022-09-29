A look at the properties that Marilyn Monroe called home throughout her life

It’s been 60 years since Marilyn Monroe’s death, but the blonde bombshell’s legacy continues to live on in pop culture — and real estate.

The Hollywood sex symbol remains one of the most famous women in history after going from a pin-up model to an actress, starring in films such as ‘Gentlemen Prefer Blondes’ and ‘Some Like It Hot.’

The California native was born and raised in Los Angeles, but she only owned one property in her lifetime — the Brentwood home where she died in 1962, at age 36.

Author Joyce Carol Oates, who wrote the Monroe-inspired historical novel ‘Blonde,’ recently reflected on the actress’s tragic overdose, saying she was almost penniless at the time and couldn’t afford a ‘proper funeral.’

However, she has left her glamorous mark on every place she ever stayed, and many of her former residences have sold for millions of dollars over the years.

From her alleged love nest with President John F. Kennedy to her final residence in LA, Top Ten Real Estate Deals has given fans a look inside some of her homes following the 60-year anniversary of her death.

Monroe lived with her in-laws in Van Nuys before her big break

Monroe, who was born Norma Jeane Mortensen, grew up in Los Angeles and spent her childhood in and out of orphanages and foster care.

She was just 16 when she got hitched to her first husband, James Dougherty, on June 19, 1942.

She dropped out of high school to become a housewife, and their first home was a studio apartment in Sherman Oaks.

Dougherty was five years her senior, and they spent a short time living on Santa Catalina Island after he was stationed there as a Merchant Marine.

In 1944, Monroe moved in with her in-laws in Van Nuys while her husband served in the Navy during World War II.

However, their romance was short-lived, and she divorced Dougherty in 1946 after being discovered as a model.

The Los Angeles home where she briefly lived with her in-laws before she became a Hollywood star was demolished in 2015 after a failed bid to grant the property landmark status.

The Hollywood Hills mansion Monroe shared with Joe DiMaggio

Monroe married her second husband, retired New York Yankees star Joe DiMaggio, at San Francisco City Hall in January 1954

The couple lived together in a sprawling Runyon Canyon mansion in the Hollywood Hills

The Mediterranean-style abode is now home to Jasmine Chiswell (pictured), a Scottish Marilyn Monroe impersonator

Chiswell has more than 16.1 million followers on TikTok thanks, in part, to her inside information about the property. She claimed she found Monroe’s signature on the ceiling (pictured)

Monroe married her second husband, retired New York Yankees star Joe DiMaggio, at San Francisco City Hall in January 1954.

Along with her new love came a lavish new home: a sprawling Runyon Canyon mansion in the Hollywood Hills.

The actress’s high-profile marriage with DiMaggio lasted just nine months, but six decades later, another couple has found happiness there.

The Mediterranean-style abode is now home to Jasmine Chiswell — who happens to be a Marilyn Monroe impersonator — and her husband, Maverick.

The Scottish influencer, who claims to have communicated with the icon’s ghost, has more than 16.1 million followers on TikTok thanks, in part, to her inside information about the property.

The bombshell’s post-breakup penthouse in West Hollywood

Monroe moved into a penthouse in Granville Towers — a famous high-rise building in West Hollywood — after her split from DiMaggio.

The 2,032 square-foot French Normandy-style condo covers two floors, with floor-to-ceiling windows that offer breathtaking views of the bustling city.

Now, the property offers a minimalistic interior, with oak wooden flooring and white furnishings that soak up the natural light beaming through the sky-light windows.

It boasts two bedrooms, a spacious living room, a dining area, and a chef’s kitchen, complete with all the amenities. Upstairs, there is a dressing room and a large bathroom with a bathtub and seating area.

Residents also have the option of kicking back in the building’s private courtyard.

The building has been home to some of the most famous people in history, including A-list celebrities such as Johnny Depp and Elon Musk.

The icon’s former penthouse was recently listed for $2.49 million.

The New York lake house where Monroe married Arthur Miller

In 1956, Monroe married her third husband, playwright Arthur Miller, at a New York courthouse before hosting a second Jewish ceremony and reception at a nearby lake house in Weschester

The 4,291 square-foot French Country-style property in Westchester County was owned by Miller’s agent, Kay Brown

During Monroe and Miller’s tumultuous five-year marriage, they split their time between a Manhattan penthouse and an estate in Connecticut

Just a year after Monroe’s divorce from DiMaggio, the California native found love with playwright Arthur Miller and lived with him on the East Coast.

In 1956, she wed her third husband at the White Plains courthouse in New York before hosting a second Jewish ceremony and intimate reception on the lawn of a nearby lake house.

The 4,291 square-foot French Country-style property in Westchester County was owned by Miller’s agent, Kay Brown.

The six-bedroom mansion sits across from the 16th hole of the Waccabuc Country Club golf course and boasts arched doorways, European fireplaces, and a large pool in the garden.

The home was listed for $1.65 million in 2017.

During Monroe and Miller’s tumultuous five-year marriage, they split their time between a Manhattan penthouse and an estate in Connecticut.

Monroe’s rumored love nest with JFK

Monroe has long been rumored to have had an affair with President John F. Kennedy

The two allegedly used Bing Crosby’s former mansion in Rancho Mirage, California (pictured), as their personal love nest

The 6,700-square-foot party pad is nestled in the exclusive neighborhood of Thunderbird Heights and boasts six bedrooms

The mid-century modern home where Crosby hosted his celebrity fans features an open-living plan with a stone-walled fireplace

The lavish desert home also has its own movie theater inside

Monroe also left her mark at Bing Crosby’s former mansion in Rancho Mirage, California, her rumored love nest with President John F. Kennedy.

Nestled in the exclusive neighborhood of Thunderbird Heights, the 6,700-square-foot party pad where the comedian once hosted his celebrity friends has six bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Crosby famously dedicated an entire ‘JFK Wing’ to the 35th president, so he could have his own private living quarters during visits.

Monroe is rumored to have stayed at the desert estate during her alleged affair with Kennedy in the 1960s.

Bifold doors open to an al fresco seating area with a dining table that sits across from the expansive pool overlooking the palm trees and mountains of California

The famous abode sold for $4.15 million earlier this year

The mid-century modern home features an open-living plan with a stone-walled fireplace and a central seating area complete with orange rugs and pillows for a pop of color.

Bifold doors open to an al fresco seating area with a dining table that sits across from the expansive pool overlooking the palm trees and mountains of California.

There is also an outdoor shower, three firepits, a bar, and a private movie theater.

The famous abode sold for $4.15 million earlier this year.

Monroe’s final residence in Brentwood

Monroe bought her first and only home in Los Angeles in early 1962.

She reportedly paid somewhere between $67,000 and $90,000 for the Brentwood property, which tragically became the scene of her death just months later.

Built in 1929, the Mediterranean-style home sits upon half an acre of land and features four bedrooms, a fireplace, and a swimming pool across 2,097 square feet.

In the living room, a deep-red floor accents the ultra-white walls and ceiling beams, while the kitchen boasts brickwork and wooden accents.

Outside, there’s a large garden filled with citrus trees and flowers, as well as a private gate in which the property can be accessed.

Monroe died from an overdose of barbiturates at her home on August 4, 1962, four months after she bought it.

Her body was found on her bed by a responding officer, who also discovered empty bottles of pills, prescribed to treat her depression, littered around the room.

After a brief investigation, Los Angeles police concluded that her death was ’caused by a self-administered overdose of sedative drugs.’ The Los Angeles County coroner’s office declared her death a ‘probable suicide.’

Questions and conspiracy theories about her death remain to this day, including unfounded rumors that she was murdered.

Monroe’s final home sold for $7.25 million in 2017.