25 couples tie the knot in epic big-batch wedding ceremony – so would you do it? 

Twenty-five love-struck couples have said I do in a Vegas-style wedding after they decided they couldn’t wait any longer to tie the knot.

Kayleigh Forward was among the blushing brides on the big day and told FEMAIL she couldn’t have gotten married any other way.

The wedding ceremony was organized by Brisbane-based radio personality and registered celebrant Abby Coleman, who describes herself as a ‘sucker for love’.

She was joined by her co-hosts Maty Acton, who turned up in a sequined jacket, and Stave Davidson, who dressed as Elvis for the ceremonies.

Abby wore a stunning pink dress as she said each couple’s vows on Wednesday – before all 25 couples sat down to share their first meal as husband and wife.

The lovesick radio host suggested she was holding a large group wedding ceremony live on air and “the phones were going crazy” with couples hoping to be included on the day.

Kayeleigh said she called her partner Brady Pengally-Martin as soon as she heard the plans for a radio host wedding – and he quickly agreed it would make for a memorable day.

She called the station and her information was put on the long list of other hopeful brides.

“I was so excited that they chose me to be a part of the day,” she said.

Kayleigh and her husband Brady had been engaged for three years before getting married on Wednesday.

“My husband wanted the big wedding, whereas I never thought I would get married,” she said.

“We were going to New Zealand and run away but Covid ruined that and I didn’t want to waste any more money,” she added.

Kayleigh was given two months notice before the big day, enough time for her to find a $70 dress and for Brady to buy a nice suit.

“I was so anxious and stressed leading up to it,” she said.

‘But on the day everything felt so right. I couldn’t wipe the smile off my face and actually squealed with excitement. It was like a volcanic eruption of happiness,” she said.

It was also perfect for Brady. The groom ‘melted’ when he saw Kayleigh enter through the doorway and walk down the aisle.

“He had this sinister smile on his face, he just lit up and looked at me,” Kayleigh said.

The couples were given 15 minutes to walk down the aisle, exchange their vows to make everything official, share a kiss and sign their papers.

Kayleigh is a super fan of the network and says seeing Matty, Abby and Stave on her wedding day was “a dream come true”.

The radio station, B105, covered each couple’s hair, makeup, flowers, music, food, drinks, photographer and of course the celebrant of the day.

Each bride and groom received a gift to take home on the day, and Kayleigh and Brady presented a Smeg blender.

The couple spent about $2000 in total including outfits, some much needed visits to the hairdresser and for a photographer to help them take pictures with the family after the ceremony.

Kayleigh previously won a JetStar voucher on the radio, so the couple plan to use the voucher to go on trips around Australia for their honeymoon.