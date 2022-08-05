Zoey Deutch reveals she once ‘peed her pants’ on Robert De Niro’s plane

Zoey Deutch has revealed that she once ‘peeed her pants’ on Robert De Niro’s plane.

The 27-year-old actress appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, where she made the confession during a game of Two Truths And A Lie.

The Set It Up star read out three statements from a card, with Jimmy trying to guess which one wasn’t true.

She said, “In two years I was stuck in three different elevators. I took my pet beetle to school for a month. I once peed my pants on Robert De Niro’s plane.’

Jimmy speculated that the elevator claim was fake, saying, “I have a feeling you might have been a baby or something and you might have done that? I think the first one is a lie.’

Deutch confirmed that the beetle story was fake, and Fallon was eager to know what happened on De Niro’s plane.

He asked, “How old were you when you peed your pants on Robert De Niro’s plane?”

She replied, “Unfortunately, that was very recent. The bathroom didn’t work and I had to pee.

The actress sat down to talk to the talk show host in an elegant black dress with silver trim.

Her long blonde hair was pulled back in a tight bun and she also added bright pink lipstick to the look.

After playing a round of Musical Beers, an alcoholic variant of Musical Chairs, with Joel McHale and Tariq Trotter, Fallon and Deutch walked through the conversation range.

Their conversation started by reminiscing about Deutch’s brief moment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I played a girl in the bathroom who was attacked by the lizard coming out of the toilet,” she said. “I’m sure you all saw me in that, right?”

While she may have filmed a part for the movie, Deutch was quick to tell the audience that her scene eventually ended up on the cutting floor.

However, Fallon said he has “close friends” and played the never-before-seen clip.

After the clip, Deutch said, “CGI has gotten a lot better over the past 10 years. And I hope my acting too.’

Fallon asked Deutch if she always knew she wanted to be an actress, and she shared a clip in which the star, sitting on her mother Lea Thompson’s lap, admitted she wanted to be.

Finally, Deutch discussed her recently released film Not Okay, which follows a woman who lies about going to Paris to impress a colleague and then lies about surviving a terrorist attack that takes place there.

