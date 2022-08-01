Zion Ziggy Sean Goltz: First photo of boy, eight, allegedly murdered in Rockhampton home

An eight-year-old boy allegedly murdered in his home has been photographed for the first time while his mother is on trial for murder.

Queensland Police found Zion Ziggy Sean Goltz unresponsive at a house in the Rockhampton suburb of Beserker just after 2am on Saturday 30 July.

Louwanna Thyra Goltz, 36, was arrested on Saturday and charged with murder and her case was listed in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Monday.

Obviously, Ms. Goltz is Zion’s mother and the couple had only recently reunited after Zion spent several years caring for child safety, the courier post reported.

Police found eight-year-old Zion Ziggy Sean Goltz (pictured) in the early hours of Saturday, July 30, at a home in the Rockhampton suburb of Beserker.

Louwanna Thyra Goltz, 36, was arrested and charged with murder on Saturday and her case was heard in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Monday (pictured, the scene)

In a new photo of Zion, the brown-haired, brown-eyed boy smiles sweetly when he appears to be distracted by something off-camera.

Another photo, seen by Daily Mail Australia, shows a sassy Zion sitting in the back of a car with his mother as he sticks his tongue out at the camera.

Ms Goltz did not physically appear in court on Monday morning, but was represented by lawyer Pierre Lammersdorf.

Brief evidence was ordered, with the case adjourned to October 26.

The 36-year-old remains in custody while police await the results of an autopsy.

Officers found Zion at about 2:20 a.m. while responding to a welfare check at the Waterloo Street property, which is owned by the Department of Housing.

Officers found the little boy at about 2:20 a.m. while responding to a welfare check on the Waterloo Street property (photo, police on scene in Beserker)

Neighbors told the Courier Mail they often saw the little boy riding his scooter and it’s clear that Zion attended the local elementary school.

Detective Acting Superintendent of Capricornia Police, Luke Peachey, said Saturday it was a tragic day for the boy’s family.

“The investigation is only a few hours old, but hopefully in a day or so we will have a clearer picture of what happened,” he said.

“We’re talking to a number of witnesses. We’re mapping it out together … at the moment we’re still contacting some family members to make sure they know.’