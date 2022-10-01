Zara McDermott reveals four masked thugs tried to break into her car while she was inside

Zara McDermott revealed that four masked criminals attempted to break into her car while she was inside, in a terrifying incident on Saturday.

The Love Island star, 25, was left ‘shaken and emotional’ after her car was ‘surrounded’ by the men on a side road near Westfield shopping center in London.

On her Instagram story, she recalled the horrific moment and reminded fans to always lock their car doors.

When she came back from her shopping trip, Zara explained, “Something really bad just happened to me, I’m actually quite shocked and quite emotional.

‘I did my shopping in the trunk of the car, closed the trunk. I sat in the driver’s seat and, of course, immediately locked the door.

“I always do this and I’m very aware of it, especially after shopping. It’s an excellent time for someone to target you.”

She continued: “Within seconds of putting my phone down I dropped my car key on the floor so I bent down to pick it up and when I looked up there were four guys standing around my car. Most wore balaclavas.

“It all happened so fast, but the man on the passenger side, he had on a hood and a scarf, and tried to open the door.

“Then I looked back and someone tapped on my window to get my attention and keep me from moving.

“I looked in the rear view mirror and I think someone tried to get in the trunk and then someone shows up in front of the car, they actually surrounded the car.”

Zara continued: “I didn’t even think I’d just put it in reverse, hit the accelerator and just drive away. I’m fine, but it’s only made me let go that the one thing I always do, lock my car, is so important.

“I could have had everything stolen, stolen the car, they could have hurt me, they could have hurt me and it’s just really scary.”

The TV personality further reminded fans to always lock their car doors as soon as they enter, as it saved her from hurt.

It comes after her boyfriend Sam Thompson revealed that Zara returned home in tears after filming her emotional documentaries about Revenge Porn and Rape Culture.

The ex Made In Chelsea star, 30, admitted that hosting the powerful BBC programs costs ‘a lot’ from his reality star partner, whom he praised for raising awareness on topics close to her heart .

In an exclusive interview with MailOnline, he said: ‘She is very, very, very passionate about all the things she does with the BBC. And I have to say, it’s great to see as a boyfriend, someone who obviously really cares about her.

“It’s great to see her doing something that she absolutely loves and she really believes it will make a change and a difference for people.

“I’ll be honest, she’d probably never say it, but it takes a lot of energy for her to do things like this. The people and the stories you hear are… they are… Zara has come home crying a few times.

“Like, “It’s just so powerful, some things.” And she says, “I wish I could do more to help,” and I’m just so proud of her.”