Zara McDermott displays her peachy posterior in a black figure-hugging SKIMS dress in New York City

Zara McDermott cut a stylish figure on Sunday as she took a stroll through New York City before going out for dinner.

The reality TV star, 25, showed off her peachy bum in a black slim-fitting dress from Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS brand.

She completed the ensemble with a pair of white Nike high-tops and a blue Prada handbag.

Zara wore a bronzed makeup palette that accentuated her natural features, while her golden locks fell effortlessly on her shoulders in loose waves.

The influencer appeared in good spirits when she shared a radiant photo of herself eating pancakes.

She captioned the whole batch of images: ‘pancakes for breakfast lunch and dinner pls’

Zara landed in NYC on Friday as she shared her arrival with her 1.7 million Instagram followers.

The star looked as radiant as ever in the flurry of snaps that came after her urgent wisdom tooth surgery left her bed with a swollen face.

Earlier this week, Sam Thompson shed light on his girlfriend Zara’s painful wisdom tooth removal in a new post he shared with his Instagram followers.

The Made In Chelsea star saw the funny side after Zara had to strap an ice pack to her swollen face last week after undergoing emergency surgery.

On Wednesday on his social media channels, Sam, 30, played the situation for a laugh by sharing an old photo of a bikini-clad Zara before pointing his camera at the ailing TV personality as she recovers in bed.

In the short video, he joked, “This is not what I ordered. Prank me at your peril @zara_mcdermott.’

Zara recently took to Instagram to document the pain she experienced following urgent surgery to remove her wisdom teeth.

The former Love Island star looked exhausted as she tied a large ice pack to her head as she lay in bed.

She wrote: ‘4 to 5 days after surgery and still terrified! 4am to 7am is the worst time for me.’