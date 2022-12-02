Saturday, December 3, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Your Task Manager may be affected by a new Windows update
Tech

Your Task Manager may be affected by a new Windows update

by Jacky
written by Jacky
New Windows update may ruin your Task Manager

From monitoring performance to terminating unresponsive programs, many Windows users will find themselves in the Task Manager at some point – but an update to Windows 11 may now pose a problem.

Users with the KB5020044 preview for Windows 11 22H2 may be affected by an issue that renders the Task Manager interface unreadable, though Microsoft is quick to emphasize that this is purely cosmetic and that the tool remains functional.

You Might Be Interested In

You may also like

Which are the Best Cheap Wines? Here’s how...

Disney’s incredible new re-aging tech could turn back...

AMD Ryzen 7700 CPUs are set to be...

Hackers can access your personal information and steal...

Pro-Ject’s stylish white turntable transports me back to...

Pelican Protector Sticker Mount Case For AirTag Review

The Download: circumventing China’s firewall, and using AI...

This digital bundle gives the gift of unlimited...

Meet the Slovenian fitness tracker that won the...

Chinese EV manufacturers report falling November sales as...

©2022 - All Right Reserved. WhatsNew2Day

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More