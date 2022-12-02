Your Task Manager may be affected by a new Windows update

From monitoring performance to terminating unresponsive programs, many Windows users will find themselves in the Task Manager at some point – but an update to Windows 11 may now pose a problem.

Users with the KB5020044 preview for Windows 11 22H2 may be affected by an issue that renders the Task Manager interface unreadable, though Microsoft is quick to emphasize that this is purely cosmetic and that the tool remains functional.

The company placed on its website (opens in new tab) dat, “After installing KB5020044, Task Manager may display certain user interface (UI) elements in unexpected colors. On affected devices, Task Manager should work as expected, but some parts of the user interface may not be readable.”

Problems with Windows 11 Task Manager

Microsoft explains that affected users likely have a custom mode set under the Personalization > Colors menu, and users with the mode set to Dark or Light should not be affected.

Therefore, Microsoft recommends that users, at least for now, choose a dark or light theme so that the Task Manager displays correctly. While no timeline has been given for a resolution, the company is aware of the issue and hopes to have it resolved by the next release.

Many users, including most companies who prefer to stay on a stable version of the operating system, will not be affected by the issue. It only applies to those who manually downloaded the optional update in Windows Insider builds.

In addition, only 16% of Windows users are running a version of Windows 11 as of November 2022, though this is still below 8% as of February 2022. Windows 10 remains by far the most popular version of the operating system, accounting for just under 70% of installations.