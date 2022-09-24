Your guide to AFL grand final 2022 between Geelong Cats and Sydney Swans at the MCG

It’s the day all football fans look forward to – the AFL grand final. This year it is set to be a match between the Geelong Cats and Sydney Swans at the MCG. Here’s everything you need to know about the big day.

13:25 – Welcome to Country by Uncle Colin Hunter Jnr.

Welcome to Country is a ceremony often performed at the start of an event or gathering, to acknowledge the traditional owners of the land. The ceremony usually involves a representative from the local Aboriginal community talking about the history and culture of their people and offering a traditional welcome to the guests.

Uncle Colin Hunter prepares to perform Welcome to Country ahead of VFL Grand Final match between Casey Demons and Southport Sharks

Welcome to Country ceremonies are an important way of showing respect for Aboriginal culture and ensuring that traditional knowledge is passed on to future generations. Uncle Colin Hunter Jnr is a highly respected Aboriginal elder who has performed Welcome to Country ceremonies for many years. He is a wonderful storyteller and his ceremonies always leave guests amazed and inspired.

13:26 – Grand Final Motorcade in Toyota HiLux vehicles

Retiring players will be celebrated and, for the first time, hybrid electric Toyota HiLux vehicles will be used in the motorcade.

Fans flock to the MCG for the big day of football and entertainment at the 2022 AFL Grand Final

1:33 p.m.—Mike Brady

Mike Brady will appear at the MCG for the grand final between Geelong and Sydney. Best known for his hit song “Up There Cazaly,” Brady is sure to get the crowd pumped up for the big game.

1.40pm – Telstra Pre-Match Entertainment with Robbie Williams and Delta Goodrem

For fans of live entertainment, Telstra Pre-Match Entertainment at the MCG is not to be missed. This year, Robbie Williams and Delta Goodrem will take to the stage to get fans pumped up for the big game. Williams is no stranger to the world of sport, having previously appeared at both the World Cup and Wimbledon. He is sure to get the audience singing along to his greatest hits. Goodrem, meanwhile, is one of Australia’s most popular singers.

Megastar Robbie Williams holds the AFL Premiership Cup ahead of his performance

14:11 – Referee entrance and Toyota match ball delivery

14:13 – The teams enter

14:24 – MC Hamish McLachlan, recognition of the country

14:25 – Delivery of Premiership Cup 2022 by Bachar Houli, Premiership Cup Ambassador

Bachar Houli is a retired Australian rules footballer who plays for the Richmond Tigers in the AFL. He is of Lebanese descent and was born in Melbourne, Australia. As a professional footballer, Houli has won many accolades, including being named in the Australian team of 2017 and 2018.

In addition to his achievements on the field, Houli is also known for his work as an ambassador for the Premiership Cup, an annual event celebrating the contribution of Islamic communities to Australian rules football. As a Muslim, Houli is a role model for many young people who want to pursue a career in sports.

Geelong Cats star Patrick Dangerfield and Sydney Swans legend Lance ‘Buddy’ Franklin

14:26 – National Anthem performed by Katie Noonan

Katie Noonan is a singer, songwriter and producer from Australia. She has been a member of various bands including George, Elixir and The Australian Voices. She has also released several solo albums and won several ARIA awards.

14:28 – Coin toss

14:30 – 2022 Toyota AFL Grand Final kicks off