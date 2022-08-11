Your Friday Briefing: U.S. to Unseal Trump Warrant

US unlocks Trump’s command

Merrick Garland, the US Attorney General, has decided to rescind the warrant authorizing the FBI to search classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump’s Florida residence. Garland said he personally approved the decision to seek the warrant.

Garland’s statement followed revelations that Trump received a document subpoena this spring, months ahead of Monday’s FBI search. It also came a day after Trump asserted his Fifth Amendment right to self-incrimination when he was questioned by the New York Attorney General in a civil case about his business practices.

The subpoena suggests the Justice Department tried methods other than a search warrant to account for the material before taking the politically explosive step of sending unannounced FBI agents to the former president’s door. Here are live updates.