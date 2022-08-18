Young mum, 25, sparks debate after laughing when she saw her toddler paint the house

A young Australian mother was shocked on Wednesday when her toddler used red paint to ‘refurbish’ her home – but parents are divided over her reaction to the ‘crime scene’.

Indy Clinton, 25, who lives in Sydney with her husband and one-year-old son Navy, took to TikTok on Thursday with a startling video of her baby boy covered in red paint, covering white doors, floorboards and a coffee table.

“You’re kidding,” she said as she entered the room. ‘Naval stop. Don’t stop,” she continued as he nearly slipped on the paint as he tried to walk away.

Note to self, don’t brush your teeth while chatting with your man and taking selfies, just don’t do it, learn from me. Because somewhere in the house your toddler will screw up if you think they’re playing with toys innocently,” she later posted on Instagram with the time stamp at 8.47am.

Indy, who believes in a gentle parenting technique and has previously said never to “physically discipline” her children, managed to get the stained surfaces off but failed to show on camera Navy being scolded.

Her followers feared that her son would not learn that what had happened was inappropriate.

“That’s where I draw the line,” said a woman.

“I personally wouldn’t let that go,” said another.

A third added: “He thinks it’s funny because you laugh. I don’t think he can tell right from wrong, because you’re always smiling.”

Another said: ‘I’m all for gentle parenting, but children should know right from wrong’.

Others defended Indy’s parenting style, saying that yelling wouldn’t solve the problem.

“He’s literally one, I don’t think yelling at him would help,” one wrote back.

“It’s not these comments. Did she have to execute them on the spot?? Maybe a long conversation and consequences after and off camera???’ Said another.

Indy posted a photo of all the clothes she had to wash after Navy’s artistic adventure

But she managed to clean up the mess, as seen here in a text message to her husband Ben

Currently pregnant with her second child – a girl – Indy has previously spoken about what she would “never do” when it comes to raising her little ones.

“Let’s talk about the elephant in the room: discipline. I will never physically discipline my children. I was brought up with physical discipline – with a belt and a wooden spoon – and I just don’t think that’s the right way to discipline your kids,” she began.

“I’m going back to when they did it in schools and it was the thing to do, but I speak from personal experience and I know it doesn’t make the situation any better.

“It will in any case cause them a lifelong trauma. If you do, it’s your choice, but your child is defenseless. I see comments on my posts all the time saying ‘you should give him a slap’ but that says more about you… I’d actually be embarrassed to write that because it says you have underlying issues that you must tackle.’

Indy has gained a lot of followers on social media by sharing her “real” parenting moments with Navy, who she describes as her “crazy toddler.”

The second “rule” she won’t follow is that kids should kiss and hug their older relatives.

“If he doesn’t want to kiss and hug someone, he doesn’t have to. I don’t care if it’s family, he doesn’t have to. I want people to know and respect his choices — it’s his body, his rules,” she said.

“I remember when I was younger and my parents were throwing dinner parties, they would kiss me goodnight everyone around the dinner table. I would think I don’t know you and your sideburns are scratching my nose.’

Despite having a sponsorship deal with Hello Fresh and regularly uploading photos of her favorite cooking and meals, Indy said she won’t force Navy and her unborn daughter to eat certain foods.

“I will never force him to eat something he doesn’t want to eat. Obviously I’ll guide him to try foods he hasn’t had before, but I’m not going to blackmail him like ‘if you don’t finish what’s on your plate, you won’t get dessert,’ she said.

“If he doesn’t like a particular food or meal I’ve made, I won’t be offended. I say ‘you don’t have to eat it, what do you want to eat instead?’

“Of course I’m not going to feed him chocolate, but I’m not going to force him to eat anything he doesn’t like either.”

The young mother will also not ask her son to cough up the rent when he grows up.

“I will never make him pay rent. I understand why families make their children pay rent, it teaches them good habits, but I brought this child into the world, so I’m not going to make them pay rent at 15,” she said.

“If you’re 18 and finished school and have a job or go to college, I might make him pay $50 a week, but that’s not for me…that will be to buy his own house .

“You brought that child into the world so you don’t have to give them money stress.”

The young mother will also not ask her son to cough up rent when he grows up

Finally, after growing up in what she described as a “strict” household, Indy has decided to be indulgent when it comes to curfews and late night parties.

“I don’t want to be a strict parent when it comes to parties and curfews because I want him to be completely open to me. The stricter you are, the more rebellious the kids are, it’s just a fact,” she said.

“I grew up in the strictest family ever and as the youngest of five I feel like I was always the baby… I want to be the mom he can comfortably call if he needs anything, at any time, and me ‘I’ll be there in my pajamas with some chicken nuggets.’

Many of Indy’s followers agreed with her parenting decisions, calling her “mom goals,” but not everyone saw the merit of her laid-back style.

“My mom makes us pay rent because there are seven of us, but we didn’t start paying rent until we were 18,” said one woman.

“I agree with everything except paying the rent. At least for my parenting. I believe it helps them learn how to function and how to budget,” said another.

A third added, “Your kids are the most spoiled.”