Young fan escapes clutches of security guards to have touching moment with Cristiano Ronaldo

Sports
By Merry
Young fan slips away from security guards for a touching moment with Cristiano Ronaldo as they share a hug before the Manchester United star signs his shirt

  • A fan broke security and ran to Cristiano Ronaldo before the FC Sheriff match
  • Ronaldo hugged the young fan and signed his shirt before boarding the team bus
  • Fans took to social media to heap praise on the 37-year-old Portuguese star

By Abdi Rashid for Mailonline

Published: 13:15, 19 September 2022 | Up to date: 13:22, 19 September 2022

<!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!–

Cristiano Ronaldo made a young supporter’s day ahead of Manchester United’s Europa League win against FC Sheriff on Thursday.

The supporter escaped the clutches of security guards and hugged Ronaldo as he left the hotel in Moldova to board the team bus.

The Portuguese star demanded a pen before taking the child closer to the bus to sign his United shirt.

Cristiano Ronaldo made a young fan's day before Manchester United's win against FC Sheriff
Ronaldo then signed the back of the boy’s No.7 shirt and hugged him again before boarding the bus.

Fans have taken to social media to praise the 37-year-old. One tweeted: My GOAT is special and treats people.

Another fan said: ‘What a man!’, while another commented: ‘Literally the best day of his life.’

‘That kid would grow up bragging about this to his friends until the day he gets old haha,’ said another follower.

The 37-year-old star went on to score from the penalty spot after Jadon Sancho's opener
Ronaldo went on to score his first goal of the season from the penalty spot after Jadon Sancho’s 17th-minute opener.

Erik ten Hag admitted after the match that Ronaldo ‘needed the goal’. Speaking to MUTV, he said: ‘Ronaldo needed that goal. Many times he came close [in the season so far]but he wanted so badly.

– We are happy for him and the team wanted to bring him a goal. You know Cristiano will score a penalty.’

