Young fan escapes clutches of security guards to have touching moment with Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo made a young supporter’s day ahead of Manchester United’s Europa League win against FC Sheriff on Thursday.

The supporter escaped the clutches of security guards and hugged Ronaldo as he left the hotel in Moldova to board the team bus.

The Portuguese star demanded a pen before taking the child closer to the bus to sign his United shirt.

Cristiano Ronaldo made a young fan’s day before Manchester United’s win against FC Sheriff

Ronaldo then signed the back of the boy’s No.7 shirt and hugged him again before boarding the bus.

Fans have taken to social media to praise the 37-year-old. One tweeted: My GOAT is special and treats people.

Another fan said: ‘What a man!’, while another commented: ‘Literally the best day of his life.’

‘That kid would grow up bragging about this to his friends until the day he gets old haha,’ said another follower.

The 37-year-old star went on to score from the penalty spot after Jadon Sancho’s opener

Ronaldo went on to score his first goal of the season from the penalty spot after Jadon Sancho’s 17th-minute opener.

Erik ten Hag admitted after the match that Ronaldo ‘needed the goal’. Speaking to MUTV, he said: ‘Ronaldo needed that goal. Many times he came close [in the season so far]but he wanted so badly.

– We are happy for him and the team wanted to bring him a goal. You know Cristiano will score a penalty.’