Yankees Gerrit Cole and Aaron Boone both ejected after home run but New York still pulls off 5-4 win

Yankees’ Gerrit Cole was ejected in the sixth inning after arguing with the umpire

New York Yankees right-hander Gerrit Cole and manager Aaron Boone were both ejected during Friday Night’s 5-4 win against the Boston Red Sox.

Immediately after giving up a three-run homer that tied the game at four runs a piece in the 6th, Cole struck out at home plate umpire Brian Knight.

Cole was still angry because he believed the pitch preceding the home run should have been called strike three, but it was instead ruled below the strike zone.

Yankees right-hander Gerrit Cole (above) and manager Aaron Boone were both ejected

Cole yells at home plate umpire Brian Knight during the sixth inning against the Red Sox

Cole later struck out JD Martinez to end the inning, but continued to scream at Knight as he walked off the mound, prompting Knight to eject him.

At that point, Aaron Boone came out of the dugout and began arguing with Knight in support of his start, and in typical fashion, the manager was ejected.

The incident is now Boone’s ninth ejection of the season, the most by any manager since Bobby Cox was ejected 10 times in 2007.

Cole, on the other hand, has now allowed 31 home runs this season, the most in the American League and second most in all of MLB.

Home plate umpire Brian Knight (left) talks with New York Yankees manager Boone

Perhaps the Yankees should pull some strings and let Cole pitch to Aaron Judge as the slugger was held without a homer for the third straight game, keeping him at 60 for the season and one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record.

With four of Maris’ kids back in the ballpark, Judge went one for four with a sharp single. He struck out twice and lifted a high fly to left field that thrilled the sellout crowd of 47,346 for a second or two.

The slugger has two games left to match Maris on New York’s current home field – Saturday afternoon and Sunday night against the rival Red Sox. After that, the Yankees head to Toronto and have just three home games remaining, Sept. 30 to Oct. 2 against Baltimore.

Since connecting on No. 60 Tuesday night against Pittsburgh, the closest Judge has come to tying Maris’ 1961 mark is a 404-foot drive that was caught just in front of center field Thursday night.