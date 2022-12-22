World’s biggest porn star Abella Danger reveals Australian celebrity at the top of her sex wish list

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The world’s biggest porn star has revealed that her “dream person” to have sex with is Margot Robbie.

Miami-based adult performer Abella Danger, 27, chose the Aussie actress, 32, when asked which celebrity she would like to slip between the sheets with during an interview with Bar stool Sport.

‘Yes, it’s a girl, they’re really famous. It’s Margot Robbie,’ she replied.

World’s Biggest Pornstar Abella Danger Reveals Australian Celebrity At The Top Of Her Sex Wish List, Margot Robbie

Miami-based adult performer Abella chose the Aussie actress (pictured here) when asked which celebrity she would like to slip between the sheets with during an interview with Barstool Sports

Elsewhere, Abella said that male celebrities had asked her to make sex tapes, but she always turned them down.

“I’m like ‘are you crazy? I know I am a trusting person, how do you trust like that? That I wouldn’t bring this out. I would never bring it out,” she said.

Abella, who was recently revealed to be the highest viewed star on Porn Hub in 2022, recently appeared in a racy video with Bella Throne.

Steamy photos captured Bella and Abella Danger wearing lingerie in bed.

The NSFW music video In You was directed by Bella and sees Abella get steamy with both Bella and Juicy J.

Elsewhere, Abella said that male celebrities had asked her to make sex tapes, but she always turned them down

Neither is aware of the other, until the end, when they realize that Abella had romanced them both.

The video even includes a scene where Bella performs oral sex on Abella.

Not only Abella longs for Margot, who often tops the list of the most beautiful women in the world.

The porn star’s comments come as Brad Pitt revealed it was his idea to share an on-screen kiss with his Robbie while filming the upcoming drama/comedy Babylon.

During an interview with The Project’s Waleed Aly on Monday, the 59-year-old let slip that he didn’t want to pass up the chance to kiss the Australian beauty.

The porn star’s comments come as Brad Pitt revealed it was his idea to share an on-screen kiss with his Robbie while filming upcoming drama/comedy Babylon

‘No [it wasn’t in the script]. I asked for it, if we can write that in,’ he laughed.

“You know, when would I get a chance to do this again? And we succeeded.’

“I might also add that Nellie (Margot’s character) kisses 15 people in this movie,” Margot explained before Brad joked that Nellie was probably a carrier of a few sexually transmitted diseases (STDs).

Babylon, directed by Damien Chazelle of La La Land fame, stars Brad and Margot as rogue movie stars in the Roaring Twenties.