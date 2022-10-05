World's 50 Best Bars 2022 revealed, with Barcelona's Paradiso No1

London and New York have lost their grip on the coveted World’s Best Bar trophy.

For the first time ever, a bar outside of these two cities is ranked #1 in The 50 best bars in the world awardsof Paradise declared the winner of 2022 in Barcelona.

However, London is regaining its position as the cocktail capital of Europe with a total of five bars on the list – now in its 14th year – including Tayer + Elementary, which keeps its place at number 2. The other four London bars in the ranking are last year’s winner, Connaught Bar – which slides to No.8 – Satan’s whiskers (no. 23), Fast (no. 30) and A bar with shapes for a name at no. 37.

Paradiso (above) in Barcelona is number 1 in the world’s 50 best bars in 2022

The Paradiso team celebrates their win at the World’s 50 Best Bars awards in Barcelona

An imaginative Paradiso brew

New York, meanwhile, dominates the list even more overall, with six bars ranked — more than any other city in the world. Two make the top 10 – Double Chicken Please is sixth and Katana Kitten moves up one place to ninth place. The Big Apple also has Attaboy at no. 22, story at no. 34, dante at no. 36 and Employees only at No. 47. Chicago returns to the list for the first time since 2018 kumiko at No. 25 and Miami’s Cafe La Trovac has risen seven places to number 21.

The Perrier-sponsored awards ceremony took place in Barcelona on Tuesday evening. The list was compiled by votes from The World’s 50 Best Bars Academy, which is made up of more than 650 beverage experts, including renowned bartenders and consultants, beverage writers and cocktail specialists.

Winner Paradiso – located at the back of an unassuming pastrami shop in Barcelona’s trendy El Born district – is described by the awards as a “truly masterful take on the speakeasy, blending technique, precision and creativity with an unwavering sense of pleasure’.

Tayer + Elementary in London named the second best bar in the world for 2022

Barcelona’s Sips, pictured, is in third place in the coveted top 50 ranking

Pictured above is Licorería Limantour in fourth place in Mexico City

Little Red Door in Paris (above) has been voted the fifth best bar in the world this year

New York dominates this year’s list, with the city’s Double Chicken Please (above) in sixth place

The judges added: ‘In stark contrast to the understated exterior, the majestic front bar welcomes guests into a strikingly playful space, complete with dramatic glass lighting fixtures and a Gaudi-inspired curved timber ceiling.

‘At the bar, countless meticulously crafted cocktails, served in bizarre vessels, take center stage. Paradiso signatures, such as the Supercool Martini, use “supercooled” gin to build an iceberg in the glass before adjusting the finished product at the table for a uniquely personalized guest experience.

From making coasters and bar tools from single-use waste to hosting the first Paradiso Sustainability Summit, owners Giacomo Giannotti and Margarita Sader and their outstanding team demonstrate their unwavering commitment to continued sustainability, both within Paradiso and the wider industry. .’

According to the awards, London is the cocktail capital of Europe with a total of five bars on the list. Pictured above is the city’s Satan’s Whiskers, coming 23rd

The interior of Satan’s Whiskers bar in London

Mark Sansom, Content Director of The World’s 50 Best Bars, said: “The fact that this is the first time we’ve crowned a bar outside of New York or London as The World’s Best Bar is testament to the tremendous achievements of Giacomo, Margarita and their team.

Since the One To Watch name in 2017, a year after opening, Paradiso has been a fixture in the 50 Best list, improving the rankings year after year. It is an honor to call it the best bar in the world and the win is a tribute to Paradiso’s bizarrely inventive cocktail program, sustainable ethos, work in the global bar community and brilliant sense of fun.”

Paradiso being added to the list by Spanish bars Sips (no. 3) and Two Schmucks (no. 7) in Barcelona and Madrid Salmon Guru at no. 15.

The best bar in South America, at number 10, is Cartagena’s Alquimico. Buenos Aires has three entries, with Floreria Atlantico at no. 18, Tres Monos at no. 27 and CoChinChina at no. 42. Lima’s Carnival has been re-listed at number 44.

The best bar in Australasia is Maybe Sammy (above) at number 29, one of two Sydney bars in this year’s ranking alongside Cantina OK! at no. 41

Singapore, Bangkok and Hong Kong each have two bars listed, with Singapore’s Jigger & Pony (above, No. 12) as The Best Bar in Asia

Dubai has three bars on the list, including Zuma (above) at No. 38, named The Best Bar in the Middle East and Africa for the third year in a row

Singapore, Bangkok and Hong Kong each have two bars on the list, with Singapore’s Jigger & Pony (No.12) voted the best bar in Asia.

Dubai has three bars on the list including: Zuma at No. 38, voted the best bar in the Middle East and Africa for the third year in a row.

The best bar in Australasia is maybe Sammy at number 29, one of two Sydney bars in this year’s ranking next to Cantina OK! at no. 41.